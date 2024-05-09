Asian Festival shines light on San Antonio’s rich culture

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is home to about 45,000 people who identify as Asian.

One of those, Elva Adams, is one of the chairs of the Asian Festival. She’s called San Antonio home for over 30 years.

Adams has made a mark in the world of martial arts Taekwondo since she was 13 years old. The Taiwanese immigrant has traveled to over 20 countries, competing and showing her techniques. She even won bronze at the Summer Olympics in South Korea.

Her goal is to continue to pass her passion of taekwondo to younger athletes.

“I think it’s very important not only to pass on the Asian culture, but also pass on the arts that we allow the youth group, who are, interested an have dreams that they want to be top athletes,” she said.

She also wants to make sure that Asians in the community continue to feel connected to their native homes and each other. That’s part of what the Asian Festival does each year.

Another goal of the festival is to raise funds for the Asian Resource Center of San Antonio. The resource center’s purpose “is to raise awareness about the rich cultural heritage of Asian Americans and to cultivate a strong sense of community in San Antonio,” according to their website.

The Asian festival takes place on Saturday, May 11 at La Villita, with tickets for those over 12-years old costing $15.