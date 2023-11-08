Sarah Spivey’s recipe for Thai-inspired chicken soup 😋

In anticipation of cooler weather this week, here’s my recipe for a yummy, warming favorite!

KSAT meteorologists go beyond the daily forecast to talk about science, weather phenomena, trivia and other fun topics.

Red curry paste (Use 1/8 cup for low spice or up to 1/2 cup for very spicy)

4 or 5 large carrots peeled and sliced into coins

FOR THE SOUP:

Season the chicken breasts all over with salt and pepper

Heat the olive oil in a large, heavy bottomed pot over medium heat

Working in batches if necessary, sear the chicken breasts on each side for about 3-5 minutes until golden brown. Set aside on a plate

In the now empty pot, heat the carrots for about a minute

Add the curry paste to the carrots & stir to combine. Cook for about a minute

Add the chicken broth, coconut milk, honey, and fish sauce to the pot and stir to combine

Return the chicken and its juices to the pot and bring the soup to a simmer

Reduce the heat and partially cover. Let simmer for 30 minutes

Meanwhile, make the rice

Remove the chicken from the pot and shred using two forks