Sarah Spivey’s recipe for Thai-inspired chicken soup 😋

In anticipation of cooler weather this week, here’s my recipe for a yummy, warming favorite!
Ingredients (Serves 6)
- FOR THE SOUP:
- 3 to 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 to 2 tbsp. olive oil
- Salt & freshly cracked black pepper
- 4 or 5 large carrots peeled and sliced into coins
- Red curry paste (Use 1/8 cup for low spice or up to 1/2 cup for very spicy)
- I use this curry paste. It’s pretty spicy, but very flavorful. You can get it at H-E-B or Central Market
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 2 14.5 oz. cans of full fat, unsweet coconut milk
- 1 tbsp. honey
- 5 tbsp. fish sauce
- Juice of a lime
- TO SERVE:
- Spinach
- Cilantro
- Green onion
- Cooked Jasmine rice
- Lime wedge
Step-By-Step Recipe
- Season the chicken breasts all over with salt and pepper
- Heat the olive oil in a large, heavy bottomed pot over medium heat
- Working in batches if necessary, sear the chicken breasts on each side for about 3-5 minutes until golden brown. Set aside on a plate
- In the now empty pot, heat the carrots for about a minute
- Add the curry paste to the carrots & stir to combine. Cook for about a minute
- Add the chicken broth, coconut milk, honey, and fish sauce to the pot and stir to combine
- Return the chicken and its juices to the pot and bring the soup to a simmer
- Reduce the heat and partially cover. Let simmer for 30 minutes
- Meanwhile, make the rice
- Remove the chicken from the pot and shred using two forks
- Return the shredded chicken to the pot, stir in the juice of one lime, and let simmer uncovered for about 5 minutes
To Serve...
- Ladle the soup into bowls
- While the soup is still hot, stir in a handful of spinach. The spinach should wilt and shrink in the soup
- Top with cilantro and sliced green onion
- Serve soup with a side of rice and a lime wedge
Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page
Download KSAT's weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are
Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page