Sarah Spivey’s recipe for Thai-inspired chicken soup 😋

Coconut milk and spicy red curry paste bring cozy vibes ahead of this week’s cold front

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Sarah Spivey's recipe for Thai-inspired chicken soup (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

In anticipation of cooler weather this week, here’s my recipe for a yummy, warming favorite!

Ingredients (Serves 6)

  • FOR THE SOUP:
    • 3 to 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
    • 1 to 2 tbsp. olive oil
    • Salt & freshly cracked black pepper
    • 4 or 5 large carrots peeled and sliced into coins
    • Red curry paste (Use 1/8 cup for low spice or up to 1/2 cup for very spicy)
    • 3 cups chicken broth
    • 2 14.5 oz. cans of full fat, unsweet coconut milk
    • 1 tbsp. honey
    • 5 tbsp. fish sauce
    • Juice of a lime
  • TO SERVE:
    • Spinach
    • Cilantro
    • Green onion
    • Cooked Jasmine rice
    • Lime wedge

Step-By-Step Recipe

  1. Season the chicken breasts all over with salt and pepper
  2. Heat the olive oil in a large, heavy bottomed pot over medium heat
  3. Working in batches if necessary, sear the chicken breasts on each side for about 3-5 minutes until golden brown. Set aside on a plate
  4. In the now empty pot, heat the carrots for about a minute
  5. Add the curry paste to the carrots & stir to combine. Cook for about a minute
  6. Add the chicken broth, coconut milk, honey, and fish sauce to the pot and stir to combine
  7. Return the chicken and its juices to the pot and bring the soup to a simmer
  8. Reduce the heat and partially cover. Let simmer for 30 minutes
  9. Meanwhile, make the rice
  10. Remove the chicken from the pot and shred using two forks
  11. Return the shredded chicken to the pot, stir in the juice of one lime, and let simmer uncovered for about 5 minutes

To Serve...

  1. Ladle the soup into bowls
  2. While the soup is still hot, stir in a handful of spinach. The spinach should wilt and shrink in the soup
  3. Top with cilantro and sliced green onion
  4. Serve soup with a side of rice and a lime wedge

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

