Early week storm system brings record rains, flooding to parts of East Coast

Heavy rain and additional flooding concerns shift to the Northeast on Monday

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

An area of low pressure brought widespread rain to the east coast over the weekend

It was a gorgeous weekend in South Central Texas with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and comfortable temperatures, but it was a different story for folks along the East Coast.

A strong low-pressure system brought heavy rains, flooding issues, and strong winds from Florida to the Carolinas, and is now posing the same threats to the Northeast on Monday.

Rain reports

Multi-inch rain totals were recorded in Florida, Georgia, and up into the Carolinas over the weekend. In fact, Charleston, South Carolina broke its daily rainfall records on Sunday at all three of its climate sites.

Here’s a look at some of those reports across parts of the East Coast following the messy weekend weather.

Multi-inch totals were recorded along the East Coast this weekend as a strong area of low pressure produced widespread heavy rain.

Flooding issues and severe weather

Since heavy rain fell in a relatively short amount of time, numerous flooding issues were reported in many areas.

The video below from the Charleston area shows hospital employees utilizing a boat to get to work amidst the high waters.

As of Monday morning, many roads were still closed due to the remaining water in the area.

Just up the road in Myrtle Beach, the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down near the community of Socastee on Sunday.

The tornado reportedly caused roof and structural damage to a shopping center, snapped power poles, and caused many trees to fall on area homes.

Rain shifts to the Northeast Monday

As this same storm system continues to move north on Monday, heavy rain, strong winds, and flooding issues are already being reported in the Northeast.

Video circulating on social media shows streams that have turned into strong rivers and various roads that have flooded in New Hampshire and New Jersey.

This system will continue to cause problems in the Northeast on Monday and then clear out on Tuesday.

