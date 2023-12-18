Early week storm system brings record rains, flooding to parts of East Coast

An area of low pressure brought widespread rain to the east coast over the weekend

It was a gorgeous weekend in South Central Texas with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and comfortable temperatures, but it was a different story for folks along the East Coast.

A strong low-pressure system brought heavy rains, flooding issues, and strong winds from Florida to the Carolinas, and is now posing the same threats to the Northeast on Monday.

Rain reports

Multi-inch rain totals were recorded in Florida, Georgia, and up into the Carolinas over the weekend. In fact, Charleston, South Carolina broke its daily rainfall records on Sunday at all three of its climate sites.

Here’s a look at some of those reports across parts of the East Coast following the messy weekend weather.

Flooding issues and severe weather

Since heavy rain fell in a relatively short amount of time, numerous flooding issues were reported in many areas.

The video below from the Charleston area shows hospital employees utilizing a boat to get to work amidst the high waters.

Charleston hospital employees on their way to work yesterday in the flooding.😳



Credit: Samantha Ost, who is familiar with at least one of the people you see on the boat



The latest on flooding >> https://t.co/opApRey8GS pic.twitter.com/GronFDvVkF — ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) December 18, 2023

As of Monday morning, many roads were still closed due to the remaining water in the area.

Just up the road in Myrtle Beach, the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down near the community of Socastee on Sunday.

🌪Our storm damage survey team is still investigating the damage from yesterday's storm in Horry County, SC. They preliminarily determined an EF-1 tornado (90 mph winds) touched down 2 miles east of Socastee. More details will follow later today. #scwx — NWS Wilmington, NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) December 18, 2023

The tornado reportedly caused roof and structural damage to a shopping center, snapped power poles, and caused many trees to fall on area homes.

Multiple tornado damage reports received around the Socastee-Forestbrook area with power poles snapped, trees down on homes, and structural damage. A storm survey team will investigate tomorrow. Use caution if you are in this area. #scwx - https://t.co/IAT6TVstv0 https://t.co/mAvgAgkmjS — NWS Wilmington, NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) December 17, 2023

Rain shifts to the Northeast Monday

As this same storm system continues to move north on Monday, heavy rain, strong winds, and flooding issues are already being reported in the Northeast.

Video circulating on social media shows streams that have turned into strong rivers and various roads that have flooded in New Hampshire and New Jersey.

This typically a mountain stream in New Hampshire.



Trees and logs being washed out, uprooted, and swept downstream. pic.twitter.com/cGxFdqoBlc — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) December 18, 2023

Widespread minor to moderate flooding of streams and creeks and some rivers is ongoing across our area. If you encounter a flooded road like this, Turn Around, Don't Drown! https://t.co/3FFzQvByHj — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) December 18, 2023

This system will continue to cause problems in the Northeast on Monday and then clear out on Tuesday.