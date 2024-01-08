64º
WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Texas could see anything from blizzard conditions to tornadoes today. For San Antonio, it’s mostly just gusty winds.

A dynamic system is taking shape across the Lone Star State

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

Monday's setup. A powerful low will push into Texas (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A large, powerful upper-level low is packing a punch as it moves into Texas. It’s a system that’ll give us a variety of weather across the state today. Snow has already been reported in places like El Paso.

GUSTY WINDS FOR EVERYONE

The theme for all of Texas will be gusty winds, in some cases gusting over 60 mph. This will result in blowing snow and blizzard conditions in the Panhandle. Blowing dust is a good bet in West Texas, while places like San Antonio could see gusts in excess of 40 mph. A Wind Advisory can be found throughout the state. Some spots are under High Wind Warnings and Red Flag Warnings, signifying a high fire danger.

Texas will see multiple hazards today, as a powerful storm systems arrives (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

PANHANDLE BLIZZARD

Snow accumulations of up to 8 inches are forecast for the extreme northwestern part of Texas. Not only that, but winds could gust as high as 65 mph. Visibility may drop below a quarter of a mile. Travel is discouraged in these areas. A Blizzard Warning is in effect through Tuesday morning.

GULF COAST SEVERE WEATHER

On the warm side of the storm, severe storms are expected to take shape later this afternoon. The bulk of the severe weather will be east of San Antonio. Places like Houston and Beaumont have the highest risk of seeing powerful storms, which may include strong winds, hail, and even a few tornadoes.

Severe storms are expected this afternoon from Houston to Beaumont. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FIRE DANGER

Locally, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for those just west of San Antonio, where wind gusts of up to 50 mph and extremely low humidity will combine to present a high fire danger. Should a fire get started, it could spread quickly in these conditions. This includes cities like Del Rio, Eagle Pass, and Uvalde.

SAN ANTONIO FORECAST

For San Antonio, light showers and even a storm will be possible during the first half of the day. But, the biggest impact for us will be gusty winds this evening, tonight, and early tomorrow. Gusts of more than 40 mph will be possible. You’ll want to secure all loose items and make sure any Christmas decorations are put away. Expect this system to move out of Texas tonight.

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

