ARCTIC AIR TRACKER: See temps drop as cold front sweeps Texas

Download the KSAT 12 Weather app on your smartphone for the latest weather updates.

Click to download on iPhone OR click to download on an Android phone.

Want to share what you’re seeing with KSAT12’s meteorologists? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Latest watches/warnings from the National Weather Service

Remember, 'Turn Around, Don't Drown': Tips for staying safe while driving in the rain

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

-------------------------------------------------------