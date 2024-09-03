79º
Passing downpours again today, minor flooding possible

Drier conditions take over by the end of the week

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:
  • Scattered downpours, some heavy, today
  • Rain chances decrease tomorrow and Thursday
  • Lower humidity takes over by the weekend, with cooler mornings
FORECAST:

Good morning! The radar is generally quiet this morning over San Antonio, while rainfall continues for those west of I-35. Downpours are forecast to redevelop and move towards San Antonio later this morning. This scattered activity will continue into the afternoon. Some places could see minor street flooding during heavier downpours. Look for rain chances to drop off this evening and tonight.

Futurecast at 3pm Tuesday (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Wednesday and Thursday will see only isolated activity, while temperatures begin to warm up.

By the weekend, drier air filters into the area. This means plenty of sunshine and warm afternoons. Most importantly, though, it’ll give us cool mornings. We’re talking 60s!

Drier air arrives by the weekend (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day! -- Justin

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

