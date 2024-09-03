Passing downpours again today, minor flooding possible

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

Scattered downpours, some heavy, today

Rain chances decrease tomorrow and Thursday

Lower humidity takes over by the weekend, with cooler mornings

FORECAST:

Good morning! The radar is generally quiet this morning over San Antonio, while rainfall continues for those west of I-35. Downpours are forecast to redevelop and move towards San Antonio later this morning. This scattered activity will continue into the afternoon. Some places could see minor street flooding during heavier downpours. Look for rain chances to drop off this evening and tonight.

Futurecast at 3pm Tuesday (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Wednesday and Thursday will see only isolated activity, while temperatures begin to warm up.

By the weekend, drier air filters into the area. This means plenty of sunshine and warm afternoons. Most importantly, though, it’ll give us cool mornings. We’re talking 60s!

Drier air arrives by the weekend (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day! -- Justin