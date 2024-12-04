Skip to main content
🧪 Science with Sarah: Wiggle Robots 😵‍

Get a robot to draw for you!

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Tags: Science With Sarah, KSATKids, Whatever The Weather

Watch the video of Sarah’s school science experiment at Coker Elementary in the video player above.

Science with Sarah is in partnership with the San Antonio Zoo! Be sure to vote for San Antonio Zoo in the USA Today Best Zoo Lights poll: CLICK HERE. You can vote daily!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Make a wiggle robot to draw for you!

Be sure to check out GMSA @9 on Wednesdays when KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it. To view, click on the video player above. Check out our Science with Sarah webpage for more fun science experiments!

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Materials needed for the wiggle bot (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • A plastic cup
  • 3 washable markers
  • A permanent marker for decorating
  • Electrical tape
  • Scissors
  • 2 AAA batteries
  • AAA battery holder (LIKE THESE)
  • 1.5V - 3V DC Motor (LIKE THESE)
  • Clothes pin
  • Piece of paper

DO THE EXPERIMENT

  • STEP 1: Draw a silly face design on the cup
  • STEP 2: Tape 3 markers to the bottom of the cup and make sure it stands up straight
Make sure the wiggle bot is standing up straight on the markers (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • STEP 3: Test out your motor by matching the battery pack leads to the motor. Tape the leads to the motor and make sure there is good contact
Tape the leads of the battery pack to the motor. Make sure they match up with good contact (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • STEP 4: Tape the battery pack to the back of the wiggle bot and the motor on top of the cup. Make sure the motor is hanging off of the cup with enough room for a clothes pin to spin around
Tape the battery pack to the back of the wiggle bot and the motor to the top of the bot. Make sure the rotating motor is hanging off the top (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • STEP 5: Clamp a clothes pin onto the rotating part of the motor and set the wiggle bot onto a piece of paper. It may take some adjusting here and there, but you should get the robot to wiggle and draw on the paper underneath...awesome!
Attach a clothes pin to the motor and watch the wiggle bot wiggle! (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

If you’d like Sarah to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Sarah Spivey

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

Robert Samarron

