🧪 Science with Sarah: Carbon Sugar Snakes 🔥🐍

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it? This carbon sugar snake is a great way to show chemical reactions.

GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

FOR THE SUGAR SNAKE

Pie tin

Sand

Baking soda (1 tsp)

Powdered sugar (4 tsp)

Mixing bowl - small

Lighter fluid - or ethanol

Lighter

FOR SAFETY

Goggles

A hair tie (if you have long hair)

A fire extinguisher nearby

Adult supervision

DO THE EXPERIMENT

A black carbon sugar 'snake' (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STEP 1 : Pour the sand in a mound into the pie tin

STEP 2: Make a divot in the top of the mound

STEP 3: In a mixing bowl, mix 4 tsp of powdered sugar with 1 tsp of baking soda

STEP 4: Soak the divot of the sand mound in lighter fluid

STEP 5: Pour the baking soda/sugar mixture into the divot

STEP 6: Step back and light the lighter fluid with the lighter

STEP 7: Watch as black bubbles form. Wait 5-7 minutes, and a longer, black carbon ‘snake’ should form

TO EXTINGUISH: Cover the fire with another pie tin or douse with water. Make sure the fire is completely extinguished before throwing everything away

WHY IT WORKS

Sugar is made of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen. When it is burned, it produces carbon dioxide gas and water vapor. These gasses cause the snake to rise. When we add baking soda, more gasses are created. The baking soda also prevents the sugar from burning completely, creating black carbon — or charcoal. That’s why the snake is black.

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

