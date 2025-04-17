Easter weekend storms: What you need to know

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready for a rainy start to Easter weekend! KSAT’s meteorologist has extended storm chances through Sunday morning, with severe weather expected Saturday night.

Extended storm chances through Easter Sunday

The storm chances have been pushed into Easter Sunday morning, with a 60% likelihood from Saturday night through noon Sunday. The cold front responsible for these storms is moving slowly, so expect rain through midday.

Severe weather threats including hail and high winds

Be prepared for the possibility of large hail and straight-line winds reaching up to 60 mph Saturday night into Sunday morning. Daytime Saturday holds a 40% chance of storms, emphasizing ongoing unstable weather conditions.

General weather patterns for the coming week

The weather outlook shows temperatures starting in the 60s Easter morning, climbing to around 75 degrees by afternoon. Early next week, expect isolated pop-up showers and storms beginning Tuesday, indicating an unsettled weather pattern.

For more weather updates, visit KSAT 12’s Weather Authority. Share your weather photos and videos through KSAT Connect.