A beautiful Sunday, but humidity and rain quickly return Monday

A few storms could be strong or severe Monday evening into Tuesday

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Shelby Ebertowski, Weather Producer

Rain is likely Monday through Tuesday morning. Storms Monday evening into Tuesday could be strong or severe. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • SUNDAY: A little bit warmer, but still pleasant with low humidity
  • MONDAY: Becoming damp
  • MONDAY EVENING/TUESDAY: Strong storms are possible

FORECAST

It'll be a beautiful Sunday with low humidity (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It’s going to be another beautiful day to end our weekend. After the cool start, we’ll warm into the low-80s in the afternoon. You’ll notice a few more clouds throughout the day.

DAMP MONDAY

Humidity quickly returns. By Monday morning, it’ll be cloudy in San Antonio. By lunch, a few showers will have developed.

Precipitation will start as showers Monday, but storms will be possible by the evening hours. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

In the afternoon, you might hear some rumbles of thunder. Expect the afternoon commute to be a little messy and plan accordingly.

STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE MONDAY EVENING INTO TUESDAY

Any storms that develop Monday evening (after 5 pm) through Tuesday morning will have the *potential* to become severe. Large hail and gusty winds are the main concerns.

We’ll keep you posted!

Rain is likely Monday through Tuesday morning. Storms Monday evening into Tuesday could be strong or severe. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

