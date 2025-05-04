A beautiful Sunday, but humidity and rain quickly return Monday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SUNDAY: A little bit warmer, but still pleasant with low humidity
- MONDAY: Becoming damp
- MONDAY EVENING/TUESDAY: Strong storms are possible
FORECAST
It’s going to be another beautiful day to end our weekend. After the cool start, we’ll warm into the low-80s in the afternoon. You’ll notice a few more clouds throughout the day.
DAMP MONDAY
Humidity quickly returns. By Monday morning, it’ll be cloudy in San Antonio. By lunch, a few showers will have developed.
In the afternoon, you might hear some rumbles of thunder. Expect the afternoon commute to be a little messy and plan accordingly.
STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE MONDAY EVENING INTO TUESDAY
Any storms that develop Monday evening (after 5 pm) through Tuesday morning will have the *potential* to become severe. Large hail and gusty winds are the main concerns.
We’ll keep you posted!
