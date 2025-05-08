🧪 Science with Sarah: Edible food web 😋

Watch the video of Sarah’s school science experiment at Fenwick Academy in the video player above.

Are you looking for something fun to do at home with a bit of science behind it? This edible food web will help your kiddos understand the delicate balance of a food web.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it. To view, click on the video player above. Check out our Science with Sarah webpage for more fun science experiments!

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Piece of paper

Pencil

Frosted flakes

Sunflower seeds

Goldfish

Annie’s Cheddar Bunnies

Gummy worms

Swedish fish

Haribo Cherries

Gummy bears

Haribo Twin Snakes

MAKE THE EDIBLE FOOD WEB

STEP 1 : Draw nine boxes on the piece of paper labeled: PLANTS, RABBIT, SEEDS, DECAYING PLANTS, SNAKE, SMALL FISH, EARTHWORM, LARGE FISH, and BEAR. It should look like this ⬇️

STEP 2: Place the food items in their respective boxes

STEP 3: Draw arrows to show the flow of energy. Which organisms consume which?

TEACHABLE MOMENT: Try to label each organism as a decomposer, producer, or consumer! Think about what would happen if one of the organisms were eliminated from the food web.

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

If you’d like Sarah to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.