🧪 Science with Sarah: Edible food web 😋

Eat your way through the cycle of life!

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Tags: Science With Sarah, KSATKids, Whatever The Weather, Education

Watch the video of Sarah’s school science experiment at Fenwick Academy in the video player above.

Are you looking for something fun to do at home with a bit of science behind it? This edible food web will help your kiddos understand the delicate balance of a food web.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it. To view, click on the video player above. Check out our Science with Sarah webpage for more fun science experiments!

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

  • Piece of paper
  • Pencil
  • Frosted flakes
  • Sunflower seeds
  • Goldfish
  • Annie’s Cheddar Bunnies
  • Gummy worms
  • Swedish fish
  • Haribo Cherries
  • Gummy bears
  • Haribo Twin Snakes

MAKE THE EDIBLE FOOD WEB

  • STEP 1: Draw nine boxes on the piece of paper labeled: PLANTS, RABBIT, SEEDS, DECAYING PLANTS, SNAKE, SMALL FISH, EARTHWORM, LARGE FISH, and BEAR. It should look like this ⬇️
  • STEP 2: Place the food items in their respective boxes
  • STEP 3: Draw arrows to show the flow of energy. Which organisms consume which?

TEACHABLE MOMENT: Try to label each organism as a decomposer, producer, or consumer! Think about what would happen if one of the organisms were eliminated from the food web.

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

If you’d like Sarah to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.

About the Authors
Sarah Spivey headshot

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

Robert Samarron headshot

