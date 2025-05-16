Relief from the scorching heat shows up next week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

HEAT INDEX 102°+: It’ll be humid all day, pushing heat indices above 100°

FEW STORMS SATURDAY: Isolated storms possible

FRONT TUESDAY: Lower humidity & temps by Wednesday

FORECAST

We’ve now experienced three days in a row of record heat. We’ll have the potential to tie another record today and then the streak should come to an end. THANK GOODNESS!

THICK HUMIDITY TODAY

Humidity levels continue to increase, making for muggy conditions. We’ll see morning clouds, followed by some sun this afternoon. Highs, like yesterday, will reach the upper-90s. That’ll translate to heat index values in the range of 102-104°. A stray storm, mainly in the Hill Country can’t be ruled out.

Today's Forecast

ISOLATED STORMS SATURDAY EVENING

Saturday will be hot and humid, too. The only difference is that atmosphere will be a bit more unstable. Isolated storms will be possible in the Hill Country and along the Rio Grande. There’s an outside chance that these storms could move east toward San Antonio Saturday night. Otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy. Sunday should look very similar.

Isolated storms possible on Saturday

A FRONT?!

Yes... but, know this time of year our cold fronts aren’t particularly strong. That said, we’ll enjoy some lower humidity and lower temperatures by Wednesday. Morning lows will return to the 60s, while afternoon highs return to the low-90s.

7-Day Forecast

