🧪 Science with Sarah: Cloud in a jar ☁️

Watch the video of Sarah’s school science experiment at Camelot Elementary in the video player above.

Are you looking for something fun to do at home with a bit of science behind it? This cloud-in-a-jar is a great way to understand the water cycle!

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it. To view, click on the video player above. Check out our Science with Sarah webpage for more fun science experiments!

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

A mason jar with the lid

Hot water

Hairspray

Ice

MAKE THE EDIBLE FOOD WEB

STEP 1: Pour hot water into the mason jar. Use adult supervision and avoid touching the bottom of the jar once the hot water is in the jar

STEP 2: Quickly spritz some hairspray into the jar

STEP 3: Quickly cover the jar with the lid

STEP 4: Place a few ice cubes on top of the lid

STEP 5: Watch as a cloud forms inside of the jar

STEP 6: After a little while, lift the lid and watch the “cloud” escape from the jar

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

If you’d like Sarah to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.