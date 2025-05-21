Skip to main content
🧪 Science with Sarah: Cloud in a jar ☁️

See the science of meteorology at work with just a couple of easy, at-home materials

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Tags: Science With Sarah, KSATKids, Whatever The Weather, Education

Watch the video of Sarah’s school science experiment at Camelot Elementary in the video player above.

Are you looking for something fun to do at home with a bit of science behind it? This cloud-in-a-jar is a great way to understand the water cycle!

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it. To view, click on the video player above. Check out our Science with Sarah webpage for more fun science experiments!

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

  • A mason jar with the lid
  • Hot water
  • Hairspray
  • Ice

MAKE THE EDIBLE FOOD WEB

  • STEP 1: Pour hot water into the mason jar. Use adult supervision and avoid touching the bottom of the jar once the hot water is in the jar
  • STEP 2: Quickly spritz some hairspray into the jar
  • STEP 3: Quickly cover the jar with the lid
  • STEP 4: Place a few ice cubes on top of the lid
  • STEP 5: Watch as a cloud forms inside of the jar
  • STEP 6: After a little while, lift the lid and watch the “cloud” escape from the jar

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

If you’d like Sarah to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Sarah Spivey headshot

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

Robert Samarron headshot

