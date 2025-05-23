Unprecedented: Stage 5 restrictions issued by Edwards Aquifer Authority

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

STAGE 5 RESTRICTIONS: First time issued by EAA

WHO DOES IT AFFECT?: Pumpers (not SAWS customers) who have permits for the Edwards Aquifer

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?: Pumpers will face reductions of 44% up from 40% reductions in Stage 4

The Edwards Aquifer Authority has issued Stage 5 restrictions for those who have permits to pump from the Edwards Aquifer. Since the EAA’s inception in 1993, this is the first time Stage 5 has been reached or needed.

WATCH: How does the Edwards Aquifer work & why is it so heavily regulated? KSAT Explains

RECORD-LOW AQUIFER

San Antonio is no stranger to droughts, but a multi-year lack of rainfall and record heat have pushed aquifer levels to numbers not seen in decades. In fact, should the aquifer fall below 622.7′, the aquifer would be at its second-lowest point since records have been kept (as measured at the J-17 well). The all-time record low occurred during the mega-drought of the mid-1950s. During that period, aquifer levels dropped as low as 612.5′. However, it should be noted that this is the lowest reading since the inception of the EAA in 1993. The EAA is tasked with aquifer and spring flow protection in order to keep habitats intact for endangered species.

WHO DOES THIS AFFECT?

This is NOT for SAWS customers, but rather for those who hold permits to pump from the Edwards Aquifer. When a 10-day rolling average of the aquifer level falls below 625.0′, Stage 5 restrictions are to be issued. This reduces how much water can be pumped from the aquifer. If the aquifer were stable, reductions from normal allotments would not be needed. By Stage 5, pumpers must reduce the amount they pump by 44%, which is significant.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR SAWS CUSTOMERS?

Nothing for now. Customers are still asked to follow Stage 3 restrictions, which call for once a week from 5 – 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. – midnight on your designated watering day, as determined by your address. However, SAWS is the EAA’s largest pumper, which means they, too, face a reduction of water from the aquifer. As a result, SAWS’ other water sources will have to be more heavily relied upon.

WHAT’S NEXT?

We hope for rain. While we know rain will come and the pattern will improve, it’s a matter of how quickly that will happen. Should we endure a long, hot summer, conditions could certainly worsen and it’s not out of the realm of possibility that SAWS customers could face further restrictions. Based on history, San Antonio and surrounding areas often come out of droughts with a significant flood.

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS