Be prepared to dodge storms later today, tonight

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WATCHING STORMS TO OUR WEST, NORTH: These may move in San Antonio’s direction today

TIMING?: Likely later this afternoon, tonight

SEVERE: Some storms could be strong to severe, street flooding possible

FORECAST

First off, we remember and say thank you to all who have served and paid the ultimate sacrifice on this Memorial Day!

MEMORIAL DAY FORECAST

For those who have outdoor plans today, please be ready to seek shelter should a storm/storms approach. This is especially the case this afternoon and this evening.

As of this morning, we continue to track a severe storm moving out of Mexico. This will affect areas west of San Antonio.

Then, later today, outflow boundaries will allow storms in North Texas to slowly seep farther south into the Hill Country and eventually closer to San Antonio. While exact timing will depend on how storms to our north evolve, the afternoon, this evening, and tonight have the best odds for rainfall. Severe weather is possible, with gusty winds and hail the main threats. It’s also important to point out that not everyone will get rain.

Rain chances today/tonight (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

MESSY PATTERN

A weak frontal boundary, along with multiple outflow boundaries will keep storms in the forecast over the next few days. Again, timing and location are close to impossible to pinpoint. But, we do know that severe weather is possible. You’ll want to keep an eye on the radar. We also need to watch for occasional street flooding.

What you need to know this week: (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

QUIETER BY WEEKEND

By the weekend, the pattern becomes more stable, with lower rain chances.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

