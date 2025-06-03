We’ll watch for few storms just after sunrise Wednesday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- MUGGY & HOT TODAY: Only a small chance of a pop-up shower, storm
- SUNRISE STORMS?: Storms will limp in from the north early on Wednesday
- MORE HOURS OF DAYLIGHT: Summer solstice approaches, longest day of the year
FORECAST
Over the last week, we’ve grown accustomed to overnight and early morning storms. It appears we’ll have one last chance for a similar scenario to play out on Wednesday morning. Then, the rain shuts off and it turns hot.
MUGGY & HOT TUESDAY
Clouds skies will give way to a partly cloudy afternoon. Temperatures will reach the low-90s, while heat index values approach 100°. Could we see a stray storm? It’s possible, but unlikely.
WEDNESDAY AM STORMS
A better chance for rain will arrive around sunrise Wednesday. Storms are forecast to gather to our north and then dive south, reaching San Antonio by sunrise Wednesday. However, it’s likely that these storms will be weakening as they approach. This means rainfall totals will likely be on the low side. Heat and humidity return by Wednesday afternoon.
MORE HOURS OF DAYLIGHT
We are fast approaching our longest day of year. June 20th is the summer solstice and provides us with slightly more than 14 hours of daylight. Thereafter, days will start to get shorter.
