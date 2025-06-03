We’ll watch for few storms just after sunrise Wednesday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

MUGGY & HOT TODAY: Only a small chance of a pop-up shower, storm

SUNRISE STORMS?: Storms will limp in from the north early on Wednesday

MORE HOURS OF DAYLIGHT: Summer solstice approaches, longest day of the year

FORECAST

Over the last week, we’ve grown accustomed to overnight and early morning storms. It appears we’ll have one last chance for a similar scenario to play out on Wednesday morning. Then, the rain shuts off and it turns hot.

MUGGY & HOT TUESDAY

Clouds skies will give way to a partly cloudy afternoon. Temperatures will reach the low-90s, while heat index values approach 100°. Could we see a stray storm? It’s possible, but unlikely.

WEDNESDAY AM STORMS

A better chance for rain will arrive around sunrise Wednesday. Storms are forecast to gather to our north and then dive south, reaching San Antonio by sunrise Wednesday. However, it’s likely that these storms will be weakening as they approach. This means rainfall totals will likely be on the low side. Heat and humidity return by Wednesday afternoon.

MORE HOURS OF DAYLIGHT

We are fast approaching our longest day of year. June 20th is the summer solstice and provides us with slightly more than 14 hours of daylight. Thereafter, days will start to get shorter.

