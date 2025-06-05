How recent rain has impacted rivers, lakes and reservoirs in New Braunfels, San Antonio area

South Central Texas has been experiencing drought conditions for more than 1,377 days. While recent rain has helped, rivers and aquifers still face historic lows this tubing and boating season.

Whatever the Weather A collection of daily blog posts from the KSAT Weather Authority. Email Address Sign Up

Here’s an update on local water levels:

Reservoir and aquifer levels as of 6/5/25:

Canyon Lake : 45.4% full. This is the lowest level since it opened in the 1960s. While historically resilient, Canyon Lake is now facing hazards such as stumps. It could recover quickly after a large rain.

Medina Lake : 2.1% full. Medina Lake, often the first lake to show signs of drought, is at its lowest level on record. This is impacting farmers who rely on it for irrigation.

Edwards Aquifer, which supplies San Antonio’s drinking water, remains a vital resource despite the low river and lake levels. The levels are not quite some of the lowest levels to date. In addition to the recent rainfall, we had bounced back up.

J-17 Aquifer level (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

River level as of 6/5/25 (USGS data):

Guadalupe River (New Braunfels) : 3.6 feet. The river flows at 25% of its usual rate. Tubing beyond the Canyon Lake Dam is slower but still possible. Water levels west of Canyon Lake have recently improved with rain, but a drop is expected later this summer.

Comal River (New Braunfels) : 3.48 feet. Known for its reliable flow, the Comal remains below average. It is still possible to float, but at a slower pace.

Frio River (Concan): 3.37 feet. The Frio River’s flow is nearly nonexistent in some spots. While there’s some water, tubing will be limited to certain areas.

Drought monitor

The drought monitor has been something we have been watching very closely. We are in the middle of a drought, which has lasted three years. Over the last few weeks, some areas received over 6 inches of rain in Bexar County. Sadly, the latest drought monitor doesn’t take that into account.

Updated Drought Monitor as of 6/5/25. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

While some rain is in the forecast for South Central Texas, the latest forecast can be found here.