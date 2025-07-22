Temperatures near 100° Wednesday and Thursday

Mid to upper 90s over the next 10 days in San Antonio.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: SA Could hit 100°

RAIN: Next chance is Friday into Saturday

WATCHING: A weak upper-level disturbance coming from the Bahamas brining our next rain chance

FORECAST

Tuesday weather planner (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WARMING UP

We’ll have a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, but we wouldn’t be surprised if we hit triples digits the next few days. So far this year, we’ve only had three 100° days.

RAIN CHANCES FRIDAY & SATURDAY

A weak upper-level disturbance, currently over the Bahamas, will move over the Gulf and should arrive in Texas Friday into Saturday brining us our next chance of rain. As of now, it looks isolated and shouldn’t be problematic. Also, the National Hurricane Center is *not* expecting any tropical development from this upper-level system.

Weak upper-level disturbance should arrive Friday into Saturday. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

7 Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

