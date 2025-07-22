Temperatures near 100° Wednesday and Thursday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: SA Could hit 100°
- RAIN: Next chance is Friday into Saturday
- WATCHING: A weak upper-level disturbance coming from the Bahamas brining our next rain chance
FORECAST
WARMING UP
We’ll have a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, but we wouldn’t be surprised if we hit triples digits the next few days. So far this year, we’ve only had three 100° days.
RAIN CHANCES FRIDAY & SATURDAY
A weak upper-level disturbance, currently over the Bahamas, will move over the Gulf and should arrive in Texas Friday into Saturday brining us our next chance of rain. As of now, it looks isolated and shouldn’t be problematic. Also, the National Hurricane Center is *not* expecting any tropical development from this upper-level system.
