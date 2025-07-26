WEEKEND FORECAST: Spotty downpours, flooding unlikely

WATCH LIVE RADAR IN VIDEO ABOVE
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- RAIN CHANCES: 40% Saturday, 30% Sunday
- NOT RAINING ALL DAY: Spotty, and mainly in the afternoons
- NO HAIL
- FLOODING UNLIKELY: Pockets of 1″ to 2″ possible
- NEXT WEEK: Heating up Monday through Wednesday, Rain chances Thursday through Saturday
FORECAST
SAN ANTONIO – A low pressure system will be overhead this weekend, allowing for *some* rain this weekend.
Saturday is starting with a few light rain showers, but we should see a break in spotty rain until the afternoon.
- Rainfall totals: Localized 1 to 2 inches
- Flooding: Unlikely - showers should be progressive and not stall over one location
THIS WEEK
Increased cloud cover will keep us in the low to mid 90s this weekend. High pressure moves overhead Monday through Wednesday, pushing highs near 100°. Then, another low moves in Thursday through Saturday, allowing for spotty rain again.