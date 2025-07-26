WEEKEND FORECAST: Spotty downpours, flooding unlikely

WATCH LIVE RADAR IN VIDEO ABOVE

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

RAIN CHANCES: 40% Saturday, 30% Sunday

NOT RAINING ALL DAY: Spotty, and mainly in the afternoons

NO HAIL

FLOODING UNLIKELY: Pockets of 1″ to 2″ possible

NEXT WEEK: Heating up Monday through Wednesday, Rain chances Thursday through Saturday

The weekend forecast calls for spotty afternoon downpours (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST

SAN ANTONIO – A low pressure system will be overhead this weekend, allowing for *some* rain this weekend.

Saturday is starting with a few light rain showers, but we should see a break in spotty rain until the afternoon.

Rainfall totals: Localized 1 to 2 inches

Flooding: Unlikely - showers should be progressive and not stall over one location

THIS WEEK

Increased cloud cover will keep us in the low to mid 90s this weekend. High pressure moves overhead Monday through Wednesday, pushing highs near 100°. Then, another low moves in Thursday through Saturday, allowing for spotty rain again.