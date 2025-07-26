Skip to main content
Weather

WEEKEND FORECAST: Spotty downpours, flooding unlikely

Highest rain chances from 2 pm to 8 pm

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • RAIN CHANCES: 40% Saturday, 30% Sunday
  • NOT RAINING ALL DAY: Spotty, and mainly in the afternoons
  • NO HAIL
  • FLOODING UNLIKELY: Pockets of 1″ to 2″ possible
  • NEXT WEEK: Heating up Monday through Wednesday, Rain chances Thursday through Saturday
The weekend forecast calls for spotty afternoon downpours (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST

SAN ANTONIO – A low pressure system will be overhead this weekend, allowing for *some* rain this weekend.

Saturday is starting with a few light rain showers, but we should see a break in spotty rain until the afternoon.

  • Rainfall totals: Localized 1 to 2 inches
  • Flooding: Unlikely - showers should be progressive and not stall over one location

THIS WEEK

Increased cloud cover will keep us in the low to mid 90s this weekend. High pressure moves overhead Monday through Wednesday, pushing highs near 100°. Then, another low moves in Thursday through Saturday, allowing for spotty rain again.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

