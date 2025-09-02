Triple digits ahead and a Pacific storm with impacts for South Texas

Tropical moisture from soon-to-be Lorena in the Pacific could bring rain chances this weekend.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

HOT & DRY THIS WEEK: Temperatures peak near 100° on Thursday

WATCHING ‘SOON-TO-BE LORENA’: Pacific storm to form next few days

WEEKEND RAIN?: Lorena *could* bring heavy rain at some point this weekend

FORECAST

We’ll be shifting back to a summer pattern for the rest of the work week. That means hot and dry weather. Then, all eyes turn to the Pacific. Here’s what you need to know.

HOT & DRY THROUGH FRIDAY

As a quieter pattern takes hold, with slightly lower humidity, temperatures will climb during the next several afternoons. Temperatures are forecast to peak on Thursday when much of South Texas will see triple digits.

Temperatures climb this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

SOON-TO-BE LORENA

A developing tropical system will likely become Tropical Storm Lorena within the next few days. The timing and path of its development will have big impacts on South Texas’s weekend forecast. Often times, once we arrive to September and October, what forms in the Pacific can be more impactful than what forms in the tropical Atlantic.

Tropical Depression #12 likely become Tropical Storm Lorena later this week. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

WEEKEND FORECAST

What unfolds this weekend will hinge on soon-to-be Lorena. As of now, the moisture from the system is forecast to bring high clouds Friday into Saturday. When it comes to rainfall, the most likely day for showers and storms will be Sunday. This is subject to change, as there will be several moving parts to this forecast. The potential for heavy rain will exist, so expect frequent updates on this forecast.

Tropical moisture from soon-to-be Lorena in the Pacific could bring rain chances this weekend. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

