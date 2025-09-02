Triple digits ahead and a Pacific storm with impacts for South Texas

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- HOT & DRY THIS WEEK: Temperatures peak near 100° on Thursday
- WATCHING ‘SOON-TO-BE LORENA’: Pacific storm to form next few days
- WEEKEND RAIN?: Lorena *could* bring heavy rain at some point this weekend
FORECAST
We’ll be shifting back to a summer pattern for the rest of the work week. That means hot and dry weather. Then, all eyes turn to the Pacific. Here’s what you need to know.
HOT & DRY THROUGH FRIDAY
As a quieter pattern takes hold, with slightly lower humidity, temperatures will climb during the next several afternoons. Temperatures are forecast to peak on Thursday when much of South Texas will see triple digits.
SOON-TO-BE LORENA
A developing tropical system will likely become Tropical Storm Lorena within the next few days. The timing and path of its development will have big impacts on South Texas’s weekend forecast. Often times, once we arrive to September and October, what forms in the Pacific can be more impactful than what forms in the tropical Atlantic.
WEEKEND FORECAST
What unfolds this weekend will hinge on soon-to-be Lorena. As of now, the moisture from the system is forecast to bring high clouds Friday into Saturday. When it comes to rainfall, the most likely day for showers and storms will be Sunday. This is subject to change, as there will be several moving parts to this forecast. The potential for heavy rain will exist, so expect frequent updates on this forecast.
