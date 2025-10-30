Thursday is our coldest morning since early April We’ll rebound into the 70s this afternoon It'll be a cold start! (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS BIG SWING: We’ll go from low-40s to mid-70s today TRICK-OR-TREAT: Looks frighteningly comfortable SATURDAY SHOWER?: Small opportunity for rain Saturday FORECAST BIG SWING IN TEMPS TODAY
This morning marks our coldest temperatures we’ve seen since early April. It cold, crisp, and finally feels like Fall! Just know that jackets are a necessity this morning, as we dip to near 40. You can lose the jacket this afternoon. Temperatures rebound into the mid-70s, under sunny skies.
Expect a big swing in temperatures today TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST
Honestly, this forecast looks frighteningly good! Enjoy!
SATURDAY SHOWER
A storm system will quickly slide through during the day on Saturday. It’ll briefly increase cloud cover and a shower or two will be possible. For San Antonio, rain chances are only at 20%. For those across our eastern counties, odds for rain will be slightly higher. Still, rainfall totals will be low. Skies will clear rapidly Saturday night.
A small chance of showers is expected on Saturday 7-Day Forecast Daily Forecast
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
