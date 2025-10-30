Skip to main content
Clear icon
44º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Thursday is our coldest morning since early April

We’ll rebound into the 70s this afternoon

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

It'll be a cold start! (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • BIG SWING: We’ll go from low-40s to mid-70s today
  • TRICK-OR-TREAT: Looks frighteningly comfortable
  • SATURDAY SHOWER?: Small opportunity for rain Saturday

FORECAST

BIG SWING IN TEMPS TODAY

This morning marks our coldest temperatures we’ve seen since early April. It cold, crisp, and finally feels like Fall! Just know that jackets are a necessity this morning, as we dip to near 40. You can lose the jacket this afternoon. Temperatures rebound into the mid-70s, under sunny skies.

Expect a big swing in temperatures today (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST

Honestly, this forecast looks frighteningly good! Enjoy!

Trick-or-treat forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

SATURDAY SHOWER

A storm system will quickly slide through during the day on Saturday. It’ll briefly increase cloud cover and a shower or two will be possible. For San Antonio, rain chances are only at 20%. For those across our eastern counties, odds for rain will be slightly higher. Still, rainfall totals will be low. Skies will clear rapidly Saturday night.

A small chance of showers is expected on Saturday (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)
7-Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos