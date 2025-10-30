Thursday is our coldest morning since early April

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

BIG SWING: We’ll go from low-40s to mid-70s today

TRICK-OR-TREAT: Looks frighteningly comfortable

SATURDAY SHOWER?: Small opportunity for rain Saturday

FORECAST

BIG SWING IN TEMPS TODAY

This morning marks our coldest temperatures we’ve seen since early April. It cold, crisp, and finally feels like Fall! Just know that jackets are a necessity this morning, as we dip to near 40. You can lose the jacket this afternoon. Temperatures rebound into the mid-70s, under sunny skies.

Expect a big swing in temperatures today (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST

Honestly, this forecast looks frighteningly good! Enjoy!

Trick-or-treat forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

SATURDAY SHOWER

A storm system will quickly slide through during the day on Saturday. It’ll briefly increase cloud cover and a shower or two will be possible. For San Antonio, rain chances are only at 20%. For those across our eastern counties, odds for rain will be slightly higher. Still, rainfall totals will be low. Skies will clear rapidly Saturday night.

A small chance of showers is expected on Saturday (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

7-Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS