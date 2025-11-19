Drizzle, spotty showers for SA, watching for heavy rain in the Hill Country tonight

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- DRIZZLE, SPOTTY SHOWERS TODAY: Could be damp at times, but generally muggy & warm
- HEAVY RAIN HILL CO.: Storms will flare tonight west of SA, heavy rain, flooding possible
- RAIN PUSHES EAST TOMORROW: Better odds for showers, a few storms in SA on Thursday
FORECAST
TODAY
Clouds will be stubborn today, with only a few breaks this afternoon. We’ll also see patchy drizzle and a few, light showers from time to time. Nothing will be heavy, but it could create some damp roads in spots. It’ll still be warm and muggy.
TONIGHT
This evening, storms will flare up from Del Rio to Rocksprings to Kerrville. Some of these storms could be strong, but the larger issue will be heavy rain. Depending on where the storms set up, training (storms moving over the same areas) could create flooding. 1-3″ of rainfall will be possible, with isolated areas seeing 5″+. A flood watch has been issued for these areas. This activity is expected to stay west of San Antonio.
THURSDAY
Storms will continue in the Hill Country Thursday morning, before getting a push east. They’ll move towards San Antonio midday and are forecast to affect San Antonio into the afternoon. Rainfall totals will NOT be as substantial in San Antonio because of the quicker movement. Nor, do we anticipate widespread severe weather. A few more storms may develop Thursday night ahead of a weak frontal boundary. That front will move through Friday morning, ending our rain chances.
RAIN RETURNS THIS WEEKEND
Moisture will quickly return ahead of another storm system on Saturday. This will result in a few showers late in the day on Saturday. More widespread rainfall is forecast to show up Sunday into Monday. While the activity should be scattered, we will once again watch for the threat of heavy rainfall.
