Drizzle, spotty showers for SA, watching for heavy rain in the Hill Country tonight

Heavy rainfall, flooding is possible tonight in the Hill Country

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

DRIZZLE, SPOTTY SHOWERS TODAY: Could be damp at times, but generally muggy & warm

HEAVY RAIN HILL CO.: Storms will flare tonight west of SA, heavy rain, flooding possible

RAIN PUSHES EAST TOMORROW: Better odds for showers, a few storms in SA on Thursday

FORECAST

TODAY

Clouds will be stubborn today, with only a few breaks this afternoon. We’ll also see patchy drizzle and a few, light showers from time to time. Nothing will be heavy, but it could create some damp roads in spots. It’ll still be warm and muggy.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

TONIGHT

This evening, storms will flare up from Del Rio to Rocksprings to Kerrville. Some of these storms could be strong, but the larger issue will be heavy rain. Depending on where the storms set up, training (storms moving over the same areas) could create flooding. 1-3″ of rainfall will be possible, with isolated areas seeing 5″+. A flood watch has been issued for these areas. This activity is expected to stay west of San Antonio.

Heavy rainfall, flooding is possible tonight in the Hill Country (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

THURSDAY

Storms will continue in the Hill Country Thursday morning, before getting a push east. They’ll move towards San Antonio midday and are forecast to affect San Antonio into the afternoon. Rainfall totals will NOT be as substantial in San Antonio because of the quicker movement. Nor, do we anticipate widespread severe weather. A few more storms may develop Thursday night ahead of a weak frontal boundary. That front will move through Friday morning, ending our rain chances.

Futurecast for 3pm Thursday (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

RAIN RETURNS THIS WEEKEND

Moisture will quickly return ahead of another storm system on Saturday. This will result in a few showers late in the day on Saturday. More widespread rainfall is forecast to show up Sunday into Monday. While the activity should be scattered, we will once again watch for the threat of heavy rainfall.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS