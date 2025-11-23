Skip to main content
Stray showers & storms Sunday - Minimal accumulation

Cooler Temperatures Expected After Monday’s Storm System

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • TODAY: Comfortable, mainly gray, spotty light rain
  • MONDAY: Isolated to scattered showers and storms (don’t get your hopes too high though)
  • THANKSGIVING: Fall-like with colder air arriving Wednesday.

FORECAST

TODAY

Rain chances focus west today, with the best chances along the Rio Grande, where a storm is possible. A few sprinkles and light showers are possible Sunday, but accumulations will be limited. Temperatures will be cooler in the north and warmer to the south.

A few light showers are possible Sunday (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

MONDAY STORM CHANCES

Rain chances linger into Monday for some with a chance for an isolated storms. Isolated strong thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon, with a Level 1 risk for severe storms focusing along and east of the I-10/I-37 corridor. Primary threats with any isolated severe storm would be damaging winds and large hail, so residents should stay weather aware.

Storm chances linger through Monday (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

THANKSGIVING

After this system, temperatures will drop noticeably by Thanksgiving. A noticeable cold front arrives Wednesday morning, and you’ll especially feel it by Thanksgiving with temperatures in the 40s during the morning and 60s in the afternoon.

Cooler by the middle of next week and Thanksgiving Day (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Friday will feel similar, with clouds dominating the sky and afternoon and evening showers possible. Slightly better rain chances are possible Saturday.

8 Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

