Stray showers & storms Sunday - Minimal accumulation

MONDAY: Isolated to scattered showers and storms (don’t get your hopes too high though)
THANKSGIVING: Fall-like with colder air arriving Wednesday.
FORECAST
TODAY
Rain chances focus west today, with the best chances along the Rio Grande, where a storm is possible. A few sprinkles and light showers are possible Sunday, but accumulations will be limited. Temperatures will be cooler in the north and warmer to the south.
MONDAY STORM CHANCES
Rain chances linger into Monday for some with a chance for an isolated storms. Isolated strong thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon, with a Level 1 risk for severe storms focusing along and east of the I-10/I-37 corridor. Primary threats with any isolated severe storm would be damaging winds and large hail, so residents should stay weather aware.
THANKSGIVING
After this system, temperatures will drop noticeably by Thanksgiving. A noticeable cold front arrives Wednesday morning, and you’ll especially feel it by Thanksgiving with temperatures in the 40s during the morning and 60s in the afternoon.
Friday will feel similar, with clouds dominating the sky and afternoon and evening showers possible. Slightly better rain chances are possible Saturday.
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.