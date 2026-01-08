Windy & warm today, turning colder this weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WINDY THIS AM: Gusts to 30 mph, warm today

SMALL WINDOW FOR RAIN FRIDAY: 20% chance for showers/storms

COLDER WEEKEND: Highs 50s, Lows 40s & 30s

FORECAST

TODAY

Expect gusty winds this morning, but it’ll be a warm, humid wind. Like much of this week, we’ll get morning cloud cover, followed by some afternoon sunshine. Daytime highs will reach to near 80, with winds calming a bit late in the day.

Today's Forecast

FRIDAY

Friday will serve as a transition day, with drier air punching in from the northwest, before a shot of colder air moves through late Friday night. Before that happens, a window for a few showers and even a storm will exist for areas mainly east of I-35. It’ll turn colder by midnight Saturday.

A small window for showers and even a storm on Friday.

WEEKEND

Saturday morning will be WINDY, with gusts of 40 mph possible out of the north. That also means Mountain Cedar levels could rise. Additionally, those winds will combine with temperatures in the 40s to bring wind chill values into the 30s. You’ll want to dress warm for any early Saturday plans. Temps should rebound to near 60 by Saturday afternoon.

Weekend Forecast

Sunday morning has the potential to bring freezing temperatures for those just to the north and west of San Antonio. At this time, we expect most inside Loop 1604 to stay above the freezing mark. That’ll also be the case for Monday morning.

Low temperatures will drop to or just below freezing for those north and west of SA.

