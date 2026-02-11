Friday night system could bring another rain chance

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Some AM rain, sun later

HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Rain Friday & Saturday, then comfortable

RAINFALL AMOUNT: Minimal, Up to 0.25″

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Mild days ahead

FORECAST

TODAY

Some lingering showers still this morning, otherwise they will leave by the lunch as a week front moves through. Expect sunshine with temperatures in the low 70s.

Pleasant with temps in the low 70s (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

RAIN CHANCES

The next chance for rain is knocking at San Antonio’s door, with showers late Friday into Saturday. The best rain coverage looks to fall on Saturday, as an upper-level disturbance sweeps through. Areas east and north of town could see higher rain chances and even a few rumbles of thunder.

Rain Friday night - Saturday brings minimal accumulation (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

While yesterday’s rain dampened the ground, this round could bring a bit more expectations are for up to 0.25 inch of rain, especially Friday night through midday Saturday. North Texas is forecast to receive 1 to 2 inches—much heavier totals compared to San Antonio.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Aside from the rain chances Friday night into Saturday, San Antonio is dry, with a plenty of sunshine and comfortable afternoon temperatures in the 70s.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

