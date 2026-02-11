Friday night system could bring another rain chance Sunshine returns today with mild temperatures Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS TODAY: Some AM rain, sun later HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Rain Friday & Saturday, then comfortable RAINFALL AMOUNT: Minimal, Up to 0.25″ EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Mild days ahead FORECAST TODAY
Some lingering showers still this morning, otherwise they will leave by the lunch as a week front moves through. Expect sunshine with temperatures in the low 70s.
Pleasant with temps in the low 70s RAIN CHANCES
The next chance for rain is knocking at San Antonio’s door, with showers late Friday into Saturday. The best rain coverage looks to fall on Saturday, as an upper-level disturbance sweeps through. Areas east and north of town could see higher rain chances and even a few rumbles of thunder.
Rain Friday night - Saturday brings minimal accumulation
While yesterday’s rain dampened the ground, this round could bring a bit more expectations are for up to 0.25 inch of rain, especially Friday night through midday Saturday. North Texas is forecast to receive 1 to 2 inches—much heavier totals compared to San Antonio.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Aside from the rain chances Friday night into Saturday, San Antonio is dry, with a plenty of sunshine and comfortable afternoon temperatures in the 70s.
Extended Forecast Daily Forecast
