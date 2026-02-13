Rodeo/Valentine’s plans this weekend? Here’s when to expect rain We have a small window for storms Saturday afternoon Valentine's Day Forecast: Damp for the first half of the day, then a small window for storms in the afternoon. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS TODAY: Warm & humid VALENTINE’S DAY: Drizzly morning, storms possible 2-5pm SUNDAY: Sunny & breezy FORECAST TODAY
Despite quite a bit of cloud cover, it’ll be warm & humid today. Temperatures will start near 60 and end up in the upper-70s.
Lots of clouds, warm & humid today (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) VALENTINE’S DAY
Drizzle and a few passing showers are possible for the first half of the day. Otherwise, it’ll be cloudy. Between 2-5pm, a broken line of showers & storms will quickly work their way west to east across the area. One of two of the storms could be strong. The best odds will be along and north of Highway 90/Interstate 10. Rainfall totals will be less than 0.50″, with most locations seeing 0.25″ or less. It’ll turn breezy and slightly cooler behind the line of storms, with clearing skies by 7pm. Keep your evening plans!
Valentine's Day Forecast: Damp for the first half of the day, then a small window for storms in the afternoon. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) SUNDAY
Expect sunny skies and gusty northwest winds. Temperatures will still be comfortable, with highs in the 70s.
Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) Daily Forecast
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Justin Horne headshot
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
Marbach Road safety upgrades planned months after student killed in crash ▶ 1:36 Marbach Road safety upgrades planned months after student killed in crash Get a loook at the 2026 Rodeo fairground food!😋 ▶ 1:15 Get a loook at the 2026 Rodeo fairground food!😋 Hill Country floods survivor hails ‘amazing’ assistance from relief groups ▶ 1:33 Hill Country floods survivor hails ‘amazing’ assistance from relief groups VALENTINE'S FORECAST: Storms are likely around San Antonio ▶ 2:50 VALENTINE'S FORECAST: Storms are likely around San Antonio Downtown exhibit traces San Antonio’s art scene across five decades ▶ 1:01 Downtown exhibit traces San Antonio’s art scene across five decades SCAM ALERT: Watch out for romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day ▶ 1:28 SCAM ALERT: Watch out for romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo kicks off Thursday ▶ 0:34 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo kicks off Thursday El Paso airspace reopened after FAA quickly reverses 10-day flight restrictions ▶ 1:02 El Paso airspace reopened after FAA quickly reverses 10-day flight restrictions San Antonio City Council to discuss options to fight East Side ICE facility ▶ 0:42 San Antonio City Council to discuss options to fight East Side ICE facility VIA partners with San Antonio leaders to offer free, reduced bus fares ▶ 1:55 VIA partners with San Antonio leaders to offer free, reduced bus fares Woman sentenced to 40 years for malnourished children put in makeshift cages;mother defends daughter ▶ 2:26 Woman sentenced to 40 years for malnourished children put in makeshift cages;mother defends daughter Democratic candidates Nirenberg, Sakai face off in Bexar County judge debate ▶ 0:59 Democratic candidates Nirenberg, Sakai face off in Bexar County judge debate Valentine’s Day flower prices bloom as tariffs impact San Antonio florists ▶ 0:56 Valentine’s Day flower prices bloom as tariffs impact San Antonio florists Nonprofit buys homes to keep them affordable on West Side ▶ 1:30 Nonprofit buys homes to keep them affordable on West Side San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones could face a censure vote. Does it matter? ▶ 1:09 San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones could face a censure vote. Does it matter? Bexar County honors court reporters as statewide shortage persists ▶ 1:05 Bexar County honors court reporters as statewide shortage persists Fire still under investigation ▶ 1:07 Fire still under investigation A 40 year prison sentence for New Braunfels foster and adoptive mom Susan Helton. ▶ 0:52 A 40 year prison sentence for New Braunfels foster and adoptive mom Susan Helton. San Antonio community steps up to refurbish 111-year-old Davidson Respite House ▶ 0:40 San Antonio community steps up to refurbish 111-year-old Davidson Respite House FBI releases first surveillance images of masked person on Nancy Guthrie’s porch ▶ 0:29 FBI releases first surveillance images of masked person on Nancy Guthrie’s porch Center Point ISD opens Pirate Bistro, giving students hands-on culinary experience ▶ 1:49 Center Point ISD opens Pirate Bistro, giving students hands-on culinary experience Permanent traffic solution underway for Castroville Road intersection ▶ 0:29 Permanent traffic solution underway for Castroville Road intersection How the San Antonio International Airport is modernizing its terminals ▶ 1:02 How the San Antonio International Airport is modernizing its terminals Know your rights: ICE encounters ▶ 0:48 Know your rights: ICE encounters Ziba Mir Shadad, 15, was hit by a garbage truck and killed at an apartment complex on Danny Kaye Dr. ▶ 0:31 Ziba Mir Shadad, 15, was hit by a garbage truck and killed at an apartment complex on Danny Kaye Dr. Previous photo Next photo