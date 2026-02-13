Rodeo/Valentine’s plans this weekend? Here’s when to expect rain

Valentine's Day Forecast: Damp for the first half of the day, then a small window for storms in the afternoon.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Warm & humid

VALENTINE’S DAY: Drizzly morning, storms possible 2-5pm

SUNDAY: Sunny & breezy

FORECAST

TODAY

Despite quite a bit of cloud cover, it’ll be warm & humid today. Temperatures will start near 60 and end up in the upper-70s.

VALENTINE’S DAY

Drizzle and a few passing showers are possible for the first half of the day. Otherwise, it’ll be cloudy. Between 2-5pm, a broken line of showers & storms will quickly work their way west to east across the area. One of two of the storms could be strong. The best odds will be along and north of Highway 90/Interstate 10. Rainfall totals will be less than 0.50″, with most locations seeing 0.25″ or less. It’ll turn breezy and slightly cooler behind the line of storms, with clearing skies by 7pm. Keep your evening plans!

SUNDAY

Expect sunny skies and gusty northwest winds. Temperatures will still be comfortable, with highs in the 70s.

