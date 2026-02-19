Skip to main content
9 years ago today multiple tornadoes touched down in and around San Antonio

Entire system eventually produced nine tornadoes from San Antonio to Austin

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

When it comes to the weather in South Central Texas, February can be a volatile month, bringing anything from winter storms to severe weather.

And it was on the night of Feb. 19, 2017, that several tornadoes touched down around the San Antonio metro area, creating significant damage.

Five tornadoes touched down in the KSAT 12 viewing area 5 years ago (KSAT)

DETAILS

A strong cold front produced a well-defined squall line of thunderstorms, which moved through San Antonio Sunday evening, around 10 p.m.

Spots of tight rotation developed along the leading edge of this line of thunderstorms, producing several tornadoes.

While the entire system eventually produced nine tornadoes from San Antonio to Austin, five touched down in the KSAT 12 viewing area — the strongest of which was in the Ridgeview/Alamo Heights subdivisions.

TornadoRating (Max Winds)TimeLength
Ridgeview / Alamo Heights (Bexar Co)EF-2 (120 mph)10:36 p.m. to 10:43 p.m.4.6 mi
Northern Hills (Bexar Co)EF-1 (105 mph)10:43 p.m. to 10:49 p.m.3.0 mi
Glen Heights (Bexar Co)EF-0 (80 mph)10:42 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.1.6 mi
Schoenthal Ranch (Comal County)EF-0 (85 mph)11:00 p.m. to 11:02 p.m.0.7 mi
Southern Guadalupe CountyEF-0 (85 mph)11:16 p.m. to 11:18 p.m.0.23 mi

DAMAGE

Thankfully, no major injuries were reported. However, significant damage was done. Click on the slider in the middle of each photo to view before and after images.

