90s for some today & tomorrow

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS TEMPS SOAR: Upper-80s to low 90s Wednesday & Thursday STAYS WARM: While we cool *some*, it'll be warm through the weekend RAIN CHANCE: Not in short-term, some hope long-term FORECAST TODAY
Temperatures will be some 10-15 degrees warmer today than yesterday. A southwest wind, along with a drier airmass will help to boost temperatures. Upper-80s are likely for San Antonio, while 90s south of I-10 will be widespread.
High temperatures today
We cool *some* on Friday and into the weekend, but only by a few degrees. Above-average temperatures are forecast to continue well into next week. Meantime, gusty winds tomorrow will up our fire danger, especially west of I-35.
Fire danger increases tomorrow due to gusty winds and dry air.
Rain chances stay away until the middle of next week. It’s at this point that the pattern will start to become more active for South Texas. Stay tuned for more updates!
Extended Forecast
About the Author Justin Horne headshot
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
