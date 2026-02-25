90s for some today & tomorrow

South Texas will likely be the hottest place in the country

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TEMPS SOAR: Upper-80s to low 90s Wednesday & Thursday

STAYS WARM: While we cool *some*, it’ll be warm through the weekend

RAIN CHANCE: Not in short-term, some hope long-term

FORECAST

TODAY

Temperatures will be some 10-15 degrees warmer today than yesterday. A southwest wind, along with a drier airmass will help to boost temperatures. Upper-80s are likely for San Antonio, while 90s south of I-10 will be widespread.

High temperatures today (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

CONTINUED WARMTH/FIRE DANGER

We cool *some* on Friday and into the weekend, but only by a few degrees. Above-average temperatures are forecast to continue well into next week. Meantime, gusty winds tomorrow will up our fire danger, especially west of I-35.

Fire danger increases tomorrow due to gusty winds and dry air. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

RAIN CHANCE

Rain chances stay away until the middle of next week. It’s at this point that the pattern will start to become more active for South Texas. Stay tuned for more updates!

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

