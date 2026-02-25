🧪 Science with Sarah: Popsicle Stick Catapults 🎯

Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’re looking for a fun way to understand simple machines, this experiment is for you.

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

10 jumbo popsicle sticks

Rubber bands

A plastic bottle cap

Glue dots

Various soft items to launch (pom poms, cotton balls, mini marshmallows, pencil topper erasers, etc...)

ASSEMBLE THE CATAPULT

STEP 1: Cut notches on two of the popsicle sticks. It should look like this ⬇️

Cut notches in two of the popsicle sticks

STEP 2: Stack the other 8 popsicle sticks onto each other, binding them on both sides with some rubber bands. It should look like this ⬇️

Bind 8 of the popsicle sticks together with rubber bands

STEP 3: Shove one of the notched popsicle sticks through the bottom of the stack and place the other notched popsicle stick on top. Bind these two together along the notches. Again, it should look like this ⬇️

Finalized catapult

STEP 4: Using a glue dot, place the bottle cap at the top of the catapult. If you’d like to fortify your catapult, place additional rubber bands across the middle of the catapult. Your final product should look like this ⬇️

The finalized catapult

STEP 5: Launch the various soft items from the catapult. See which ones fly farther

