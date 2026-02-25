Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
65º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Judge suspended, program defended: the growing controversy around Reflejo Court
Man arrested after northeast Bexar County crash causes woman to have miscarriage, sheriff says
‘I don’t think I can handle it’: Families leave Judson ISD board meeting in tears after school closures announced
Uvalde police release report on death of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ aide amid disputed affair claims
Takeaways from Trump’s address: Sales mode on economy, heavy on patriotism, taking aim at Democrats
‘This is going too far’: Husband of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ former aide shares texts between his wife, congressman
8 vehicles seized from unlicensed dealership in east Bexar County, sheriff says
US Marshals Service announce arrest of second suspect in fatal shooting outside West Side bar
CLEAR Alert issued for missing 22-year-old last seen on Northeast Side
Fire leaves vacant West Side home a total loss, SAFD says

Weather

🧪 Science with Sarah: Popsicle Stick Catapults 🎯

“Bulls-eye” of an experiment for your young scientists

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’re looking for a fun way to understand simple machines, this experiment is for you.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays, when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey demonstrates and explains the science behind it.

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

  • 10 jumbo popsicle sticks
  • Rubber bands
  • A plastic bottle cap
  • Glue dots
  • Various soft items to launch (pom poms, cotton balls, mini marshmallows, pencil topper erasers, etc...)

ASSEMBLE THE CATAPULT

  • STEP 1: Cut notches on two of the popsicle sticks. It should look like this ⬇️
Cut notches in two of the popsicle sticks (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)
  • STEP 2: Stack the other 8 popsicle sticks onto each other, binding them on both sides with some rubber bands. It should look like this ⬇️
Bind 8 of the popsicle sticks together with rubber bands (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)
  • STEP 3: Shove one of the notched popsicle sticks through the bottom of the stack and place the other notched popsicle stick on top. Bind these two together along the notches. Again, it should look like this ⬇️
Finalized catapult (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)
  • STEP 4: Using a glue dot, place the bottle cap at the top of the catapult. If you’d like to fortify your catapult, place additional rubber bands across the middle of the catapult. Your final product should look like this ⬇️
The finalized catapult (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)
  • STEP 5: Launch the various soft items from the catapult. See which ones fly farther

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

If you’d like Sarah to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...