Weather

Record-challenging heat in SA, close to 100° for some 😲

Temps to soar into the 90s in San Antonio

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

High temperatures across the state this afternoon (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • RECORD HEAT?: San Antonio will challenge record high of 91 today
  • HIGH FIRE DANGER: Red Flag Warnings west of SA
  • WEAK FRONT: Cools us down only slightly tomorrow
  • RAIN CHANCES: Small shot at rain next week

FORECAST

TODAY

After a mild morning, temperatures will soar this afternoon. Before a weak front arrives later today, highs could climb into the low 90s in San Antonio. A few spots south of town (Carrizo Springs, Cotulla) could push 100 this afternoon. The record high for San Antonio is 91. This will be in jeopardy.

High temperatures today (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

HIGH FIRE DANGER

Breezy winds combined with very low humidity will present a ‘very high’ to ‘extreme’ fire danger for those west of San Antonio this afternoon. Red Flag Warnings are in effect in these areas.

Fire Danger 'very high' to 'extreme' today. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SLIGHTLY COOLER TOMORROW, RAIN CHANCE NEXT WEEK

Temperatures come down slightly tomorrow and this weekend. Next week, added moisture and storm systems may help to generate a few showers by Wednesday and Thursday. As of right now, rain chances sit at 20%.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

