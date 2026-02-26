Record-challenging heat in SA, close to 100° for some 😲 Temps to soar into the 90s in San Antonio High temperatures across the state this afternoon (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS RECORD HEAT?: San Antonio will challenge record high of 91 today HIGH FIRE DANGER: Red Flag Warnings west of SA WEAK FRONT: Cools us down only slightly tomorrow RAIN CHANCES: Small shot at rain next week FORECAST TODAY
After a mild morning, temperatures will soar this afternoon. Before a weak front arrives later today, highs could climb into the low 90s in San Antonio. A few spots south of town (Carrizo Springs, Cotulla) could push 100 this afternoon. The record high for San Antonio is 91. This will be in jeopardy.
High temperatures today (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) HIGH FIRE DANGER
Breezy winds combined with very low humidity will present a ‘very high’ to ‘extreme’ fire danger for those west of San Antonio this afternoon. Red Flag Warnings are in effect in these areas.
Fire Danger 'very high' to 'extreme' today. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) SLIGHTLY COOLER TOMORROW, RAIN CHANCE NEXT WEEK
Temperatures come down slightly tomorrow and this weekend. Next week, added moisture and storm systems may help to generate a few showers by Wednesday and Thursday. As of right now, rain chances sit at 20%.
Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) Daily Forecast
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
About the Author Justin Horne headshot
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
