🧪 Science with Sarah: Moondough and moon phases

Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’re looking for a fun way to understand simple machines, this experiment is for you.

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

1 cup cornstarch

1/2 cup conditioner

Bowl

Spoon

Mason jar or round cookie cutter

Plastic knife

MAKE THE MOONDOUGH

STEP 1 : In a large bowl, combine the cornstarch and conditioner

STEP 2: Initially, use the spoon to mix the ingredients, then use your hand to fully incorporate

STEP 3: If the mixture is too sticky, add a little more cornstarch. Your finished moondough should be pillow-y and moldable.

SHOW THE PHASES OF THE MOON

STEP 1: Using the top of a mason jar or a round cookie cutter, cut out a circle from the moondough

STEP 2: Using the plastic knife, cut out the phases of the moon

