🧪 Science with Sarah: Moondough and moon phases

A ‘hands-on’ way to understand our lunar neighbor

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’re looking for a fun way to understand simple machines, this experiment is for you.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays, when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey demonstrates and explains the science behind it.

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

What you need to make moondough (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • 1 cup cornstarch
  • 1/2 cup conditioner
  • Bowl
  • Spoon
  • Mason jar or round cookie cutter
  • Plastic knife

MAKE THE MOONDOUGH

  • STEP 1: In a large bowl, combine the cornstarch and conditioner
  • STEP 2: Initially, use the spoon to mix the ingredients, then use your hand to fully incorporate
Stretch your moondough until it is soft and pillow-y (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • STEP 3: If the mixture is too sticky, add a little more cornstarch. Your finished moondough should be pillow-y and moldable.
Your finished moon dough should be soft and pillow-y. Not too sticky (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SHOW THE PHASES OF THE MOON

  • STEP 1: Using the top of a mason jar or a round cookie cutter, cut out a circle from the moondough
  • STEP 2: Using the plastic knife, cut out the phases of the moon

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

If you’d like Sarah to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

