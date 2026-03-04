🧪 Science with Sarah: Moondough and moon phases A ‘hands-on’ way to understand our lunar neighbor
Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’re looking for a fun way to understand simple machines, this experiment is for you.
Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays, when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey demonstrates and explains the science behind it.
HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED What you need to make moondough (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) 1 cup cornstarch 1/2 cup conditioner Bowl Spoon Mason jar or round cookie cutter Plastic knife MAKE THE MOONDOUGH STEP 1: In a large bowl, combine the cornstarch and conditioner STEP 2: Initially, use the spoon to mix the ingredients, then use your hand to fully incorporate Stretch your moondough until it is soft and pillow-y (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) STEP 3: If the mixture is too sticky, add a little more cornstarch. Your finished moondough should be pillow-y and moldable. Your finished moon dough should be soft and pillow-y. Not too sticky (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SHOW THE PHASES OF THE MOON STEP 1: Using the top of a mason jar or a round cookie cutter, cut out a circle from the moondough STEP 2: Using the plastic knife, cut out the phases of the moon SCIENCE WITH SARAH
If you’d like Sarah to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT,
fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.
About the Authors Sarah Spivey headshot
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.
