Skip to main content
Thunderstorms icon
59º
Join Insider for Free
WEATHER ALERT

Weather

SUNDAY FORECAST: Thunderstorms approach San Antonio

storm front to bring severe weather tuesday

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

WATCH LIVE RADAR ABOVE

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • TODAY: Morning showers & Storms; cooler in 60s
  • MONDAY: Scattered drizzle
  • TUESDAY: Stronger & widespread storm chances
  • EXTENDED: Quieter, near average

FORECAST

TODAY

An underwhelming storm event Saturday leaves us with only light, patchy rain today, but the active pattern continues into midweek. Today brings light, spotty showers with most areas seeing less than ¼ inch of rain. Turns breezy, humid, and milder.

Sunday Planner (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

NEXT RAIN CHANCES

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder linger through Monday as the front washes out and southerly humidity returns. The main system arrives Tuesday, bringing the best chance for organized storms—possibly forming a squall line—between Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday morning. Strong to marginally severe storms most likely Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Once that clears, the region dries out completely with temperatures trending much warmer, pushing well into the 80s and approaching 90 by next weekend.

Rain chances return Tuesday as another disturbance approaches Texas. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

EXTENDED FORECAST

After midweek storms move out, the rest of the week stays dry with temperatures warming into the 80s and near 90 by Saturday.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...