SUNDAY FORECAST: Thunderstorms approach San Antonio

An underwhelming storm event Saturday leaves us with only light, patchy rain today, but the active pattern continues into midweek. Today brings light, spotty showers with most areas seeing less than ¼ inch of rain. Turns breezy, humid, and milder.
NEXT RAIN CHANCES
Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder linger through Monday as the front washes out and southerly humidity returns. The main system arrives Tuesday, bringing the best chance for organized storms—possibly forming a squall line—between Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday morning. Strong to marginally severe storms most likely Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Once that clears, the region dries out completely with temperatures trending much warmer, pushing well into the 80s and approaching 90 by next weekend.
EXTENDED FORECAST
After midweek storms move out, the rest of the week stays dry with temperatures warming into the 80s and near 90 by Saturday.
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.