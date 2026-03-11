OAK ALERT: It's officially oak season in San Antonio

Oak leaves and pollen scatter the ground in early April

SAN ANTONIO – It’s that time of year. Just as mountain cedar season came to an end, it’s time for another pesky pollen to take over the Alamo City and the Hill Country — oak.

Some common symptoms of an oak allergy include itchy eyes, a scratchy throat and a stuffy nose.

Oak season peaks in late March and early April. It usually comes to an end in early May. (KSAT 12)

Oak trees pollinate in March and early April, producing hanging clusters of pollen called “catkins.” The pollen is then dispersed by the wind, irritating those who breathe in the pollen grains.

Catkins are clusters of pollen that develop on oak trees when they pollinate. (KSAT 12)

Leaves Everywhere

Not only do pollinating oak trees cause wheezing and sneezing for millions of locals, but they also create a bit of a mess in our lawns.

The spring brings new growth to the trees, pushing off the older, brown oak leaves. The result is piles of oak leaves in backyards, patios, sidewalks and front lawns.

Oak season usually comes to an end in early May.

