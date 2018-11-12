Heavy snow falls in Texas; rare thundersnow reported in Amarillo

SAN ANTONIO - Thanksgiving is still more than a week away, but we won't blame you if you start humming "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas!"

The Texas Panhandle is now underneath a blanket of snow!

The same powerful cold front that is set to bring freezing temperatures to South Texas blasted through the Texas Panhandle on Sunday.

KSAT Weather: Cold front Monday sets South Texas up for first freeze of season

Heavy snow set in Sunday night, with some areas west of Amarillo picking up over a half of foot of snow. Thundersnow, a rare phenomenon, was even reported in Amarillo Sunday night.

The area of snow is now pushing into Oklahoma, where 3 to 4 inches are expected around Oklahoma City.

While the cold air seems to have arrived a bit early this year, November snows in the Texas Panhandle are not uncommon. Amarillo average about 2 inches of snow during the month of November.

REMEMBER!

More from KSAT Weather:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.