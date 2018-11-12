Weather

Heavy snow falls in Texas; rare thundersnow reported in Amarillo

Texas Panhandle under a blanket of snow

By Justin Horne - Weather Authority Meteorologist/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO - Thanksgiving is still more than a week away, but we won't blame you if you start humming "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas!"

The Texas Panhandle is now underneath a blanket of snow! 

The same powerful cold front that is set to bring freezing temperatures to South Texas blasted through the Texas Panhandle on Sunday. 

Heavy snow set in Sunday night, with some areas west of Amarillo picking up over a half of foot of snow.  Thundersnow, a rare phenomenon, was even reported in Amarillo Sunday night. 

The area of snow is now pushing into Oklahoma, where 3 to 4 inches are expected around Oklahoma City. 

While the cold air seems to have arrived a bit early this year, November snows in the Texas Panhandle are not uncommon. Amarillo average about 2 inches of snow during the month of November. 

