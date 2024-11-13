Disturbance Forecast To Strengthen And Produce Life-Threatening Flooding Over Portions Of Central America

Location 460 miles E of Isla Guanaja Honduras Wind 30 mph Heading W at 6 mph Pressure 29.74 Coordinates 79.0W, 16.2N

Recommended Videos

Discussion

At 400 PM EST (2100 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 16.2 North, longitude 79.0 West. The system is moving toward the west near 6 mph (9 km/h). A westward motion should continue during the next few days, with a decrease in forward speed. On the forecast track, the center of the system is forecast to move across the western Caribbean Sea and slow as it nears the coast of Central America.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next few days, and the system is forecast to become a tropical storm on Thursday and continue strengthening as it moves near the coast of Central America. * Formation chance through 48 hours, high, 90 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days, high, 90 percent.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 4:01 Wednesday Afternoon, November 13th

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The government of Honduras has issued a Hurricane Watch from Punta Castilla eastward to the Honduras/Nicaragua Border.

The government of Nicaragua has issued a Tropical Storm Watch from the Honduras/Nicaragua Border southward to Puerto Cabezas.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for, * Punta Castilla to the Honduras/Nicaragua Border

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for, * Honduras/Nicaragua Border to Puerto Cabezas

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Tropics Models at 4:01 Wednesday Afternoon, November 13th

Land Hazards

Key Messages for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nineteen can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT4 and WMO header WTNT44 KNHC and on the web at hurricanes.gov/text/MIATCDAT4.shtml

RAINFALL: Through early next week, rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 inches with isolated storm totals around 30 inches area expected over northern Honduras. This rainfall will lead to widespread areas of life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides, especially along and near the Sierra La Esperanza.

Elsewhere across the rest of Honduras, Belize, El Salvador, eastern Guatemala, and western Nicaragua, Potential Tropical Cyclone Nineteen is expected to produce 5 to 10 inches of rain with localized totals around 15 inches through early next week. This will result in areas of flash flooding, perhaps significant, along with the potential of mudslides.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area by Friday, with tropical storm conditions possible by late Thursday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area by late Thursday.

STORM SURGE: Storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels along the immediate coast near in areas of onshore winds along the northern coast of Honduras. Near the coast,the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.