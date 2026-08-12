Tropical Storm Cristobal Forms Over The Central Subtropical
Atlantic
Tropical Storm
National Hurricane Center
Location
880 miles W of The Azores
Wind
45 mph
Heading
E at 25 mph
Pressure
29.77
Coordinates
43.0W, 36.7N
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Discussion
At 300 PM GMT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was located near latitude 36.7 North, longitude 43.0 West. Cristobal is moving quickly toward the east near 25 mph (41 km/h). A turn toward the east-northeast and a slower forward motion is expected later today and tonight.
Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow weakening is forecast, and Cristobal is forecast to dissipate on Thursday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km) from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.