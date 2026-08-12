Tropical Storm Cristobal Forms Over The Central Subtropical Atlantic

Location 880 miles W of The Azores Wind 45 mph Heading E at 25 mph Pressure 29.77 Coordinates 43.0W, 36.7N

Recommended Videos

Discussion

At 300 PM GMT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was located near latitude 36.7 North, longitude 43.0 West. Cristobal is moving quickly toward the east near 25 mph (41 km/h). A turn toward the east-northeast and a slower forward motion is expected later today and tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow weakening is forecast, and Cristobal is forecast to dissipate on Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 10:41 Wednesday Morning, August 12th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 10:32 Wednesday Morning, August 12th

Land Hazards

None.