KSAT Weather: Winter storm warning in effect for San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - A mess of wintry precipitation is still expected to impact the greater San Antonio area tonight and Tuesday.



For this reason, a winter storm warning goes into effect from midnight Monday night to 6 p.m. Tuesday in anticipation of icy conditions on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s winter weather

After a warm evening, a cold front will move through the San Antonio metro area shortly after midnight. Temperatures will drop below freezing within a few hours after the cold front moves through.



Scattered rain showers will develop this evening and last through the night, but as the cold air moves in, the rain will begin changing over to freezing rain and sleet.



To distinguish the two, freezing rain looks like regular rain falling, but it freezes onto whatever it touches. Sleet, on the other hand, falls as small pellets of ice that bounce off of whatever they hit.



Timing



The Hill Country will be the first to see the rain change to freezing rain. This will occur between midnight and 3 a.m.

San Antonio will be next in line with the changeover occurring between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

For points south of the metro area, the change from rain to freezing rain is expected to occur after sunrise.



For the rest of Tuesday, pockets of freezing rain and sleet will continue to move through the area. This is expected to bring about ice accumulations that will lead to travel impacts and power outages.



Impacts expected



Travel on bridges, overpasses and potentially even surface roads will become hazardous as soon as the rain changes over to freezing rain and sleet.



The threat for power outages also exists as the glaze of ice begins to weigh down power lines.

To complicate matters, the wind will be blowing hard. This will increase the risk of power outages and will also bring wind chills down into the single digits.



The extent of icing impacts will be heavily dependent upon if and where moderate to heavy bands of ice occur. This will make the difference between a light glaze and a thick coating—either of which will cause problems.



For the Hill Country and north Bexar County, there is a chance that some snow could mix in with the precipitation later Tuesday afternoon. However, precipitation will be ending around this time which should limit the accumulations to near zero. We will not see snowfall like what we saw in December.



Many schools and businesses have already canceled classes and activities; however, KSAT will have all of the latest closure information as soon as it becomes available.

