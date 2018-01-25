KSAT Weather: One last day before clouds, drizzle, fog take over again

SAN ANTONIO - This week has held a stretch of awesome weather, but like all good things, it will come to an end this Friday.

Thursday’s forecast

Once again, we start cold — in the mid-30s. Sunny skies will prevail during the morning, but clouds will steadily increase throughout the day.

By afternoon, temperatures will reach the low 60s, as the added cloud cover curbs the afternoon warming.

The evening won’t be quite as cold as the past few, with temperatures staying in the 50s, as we await a gloomy day on Friday.

Friday and Saturday gloom

The drizzly, foggy, cloudy, gray weather returns as we wrap up the week.

Temperatures will stay near 70 degrees for the start of the weekend, but Sunday looks more conducive for weekenders hoping to spend some time outdoors.

Sunday = “As the weekend should be”

A cold front swings through on Saturday night and brings with it some drier air for Sunday. The sun will come out and prepare us for another superb start to the week.

