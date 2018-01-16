Memes, GIFS poke fun at crazy Texas weather

SAN ANTONIO - With ice and rain forcing road and business closures across the city, the GIFS and memes mocking Texas weather were inevitable.
Whether you're nice and toasty at home or on the grind at work, everyone can enjoy a good laugh at the state that shuts down for ice.
READ: Highway interchanges, streets closed around SA due to ice
It’s a Texas thing.
Check out the tweets below for a little Texas weather humor:
#AyDiosFrio18 Lol can't believe Texas is making this trending. I feel y'all! pic.twitter.com/lSbWpvSBbe — MilaisseeingDanandPhil (@SepticGirl13boi) January 16, 2018
Everyone in SA today. #AyDiosFrio18 pic.twitter.com/T8iUsAViZg — BarbacoApparel (@BarbacoApparel) January 16, 2018
For all those who are planning to work tomorrow in Central and Southeast Texas, please drive slowly and safely. I know it's a very un-Texan thing to say but, we are not used to this Artic weather, use common sense! Houston expect ice, sleet, snow tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/vQr6mIXtG7 — ♻ OCR ♻ (@Krizantto) January 16, 2018
Allow me to sum up the expected inclement weather coming to Texas. @TexasHumor pic.twitter.com/GneCrFk3sp — Tim Morrow 🐾 (@MananaZoo) January 16, 2018
And so it begins...#TexasWeather pic.twitter.com/RuMVrAnKVV — Eddie Alonzo (@eddieabs) January 16, 2018
@ Texas and the weather pic.twitter.com/8n8RDYxkeq — Lil Jazz (JH4) (@jazzharris4_) January 16, 2018
trying to decide if i should do this hw, Texas weather what’s the move? pic.twitter.com/Z04ilxg99K — Caleb Guap (@calebguapp) January 16, 2018
Sliding into work tomorrow like. . . #WinterStorm 🌨❄😲 #TexasWeather pic.twitter.com/tCbxW2qwGT — Priscilla Ann (@annpriscilla24) January 16, 2018
It may be freezing out today, but it's going to be in the 70's Saturday! #houstonweather #Houston #htown #WinterStormWarning #WinterStorm #brrrr #texasweather pic.twitter.com/Rl0QANwg5k — AmeriTech Staffing (@AmeriTech_Staff) January 16, 2018
Includes Fort Bend County - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for southeast Texas in effect from 3 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/4WzaEbuTjK — Constable Thompson (@waynekthompson) January 15, 2018
Cheers to everyone who got the day off...#AyDiosFrio18 pic.twitter.com/nlC54KWbSX — Beautiful Game 210 (@gamebeautiful6) January 16, 2018
apparently our hashtag is #AyDiosFrio18 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dE5isZS1nh — a l e x i s 🎄 (@alexisangelina) January 16, 2018
People in San Antonio right now. Stay safe out there! #AyDiosFrio18 pic.twitter.com/IADTDtR6Bh — Hare Of The Blog™ (@Hareoftheblog) January 16, 2018
#AyDiosFrio18 is upon us. Sleep well, lil' booboos. Bring your pets and plants inside. ❤️ #PuroSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/zRSzNC5408 — Denise Flores (@DeniseFlores) January 16, 2018
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.