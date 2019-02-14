American Airlines to offer new nonstop flight from SA to New York City

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio International Airport and American Airlines are set to launch new nonstop flights from San Antonio directly to New York City.

The new flights will be to flown to John F. Kennedy International Airport and were announced Thursday at an early-morning press conference.

“This is a game-changer for us, it reinforces San Antonio’s position as a global city,” Diane Sanchez, CEO of the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said.

Recently, both Frontier Airlines and Air Canada pulled some of their direct flights from San Antonio International Airport, citing differing business concerns.

The ribbon is cut and the first flight to NYC takes off in a half hour pic.twitter.com/rKQy3o1T3h — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) February 14, 2019

.@American and @SATairport celebrate the launch of The new daily flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. pic.twitter.com/XMhWFsvOqf — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) February 14, 2019

