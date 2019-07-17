Adidas and Arizona Iced Tea offering 99-cent sneakers

SAN ANTONIO - Arizona Iced Tea and Adidas have teamed up to create some colorful sneakers and they're selling them for 99 cents this week.

The catch? They're only available Thursday and Friday at one location in New York City, while supplies last.

A social media post from Arizona Iced Tea states that customers must pay with a $1 bill.

There are two color versions of the sneakers in both the Yung 1 and Continental shoe styles.

Why 99-cents? That's the price point for a can of Arizona iced tea, and has been since the company's founding in 1992.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.