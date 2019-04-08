Bexar County homeowners see another year of higher appraisals

SAN ANTONIO - It's becoming a familiar story for Bexar County homeowners.

A notice from the Bexar County Appraisal District that says property values are up, and in some cases, way up.

Single-family residential values are up an average 8.7 percent, according to preliminary figures from BCAD. And, that typically means a higher property tax bill.

Mario Alvarez is among the more than half-million homeowners to get a notice. His 1,500-square-foot home with the manicured lawn and white picket fence on the South Side is valued $25,000 more than last year.

"It's a regular house. It's not a fancy house," he said. "I don't know how they got that."

Alvarez paid off his house a few years ago, but the taxes are becoming an increasing burden. If no taxing entity changes its tax rate, he expects to pay about $500 more in property taxes this year than in 2018.

What's behind the higher valuations is continued growth and the still-hot housing market. Sales continue to grow and demand is driving sales prices higher.

"That number (the new valuation) is our opinion of what the hypothetical sale price would have looked like on Jan. 1," said Mike Amezquita, BCAD chief appraiser. "That is what the state requires."

To arrive at the value, Amezquita said BCAD appraisers rely primarily on available sales data and new technology, such as digital aerial photography.

"I have 55 appraisers, and we have, I believe, a little over 580,000 residential properties to appraise," Amezquita said. "So, no, we don't visit every property every year."

Residential values have stepped up steadily since 2014.

Alvarez's valuation has more than doubled in the past four years. He lives in the Harlandale School District, one of the areas seeing more sticker shock this year.

"The bigger percentage areas are actually some of the poorer school districts, because it's the last little bit of affordable property that's left in San Antonio," Amezquita said.

Areas around downtown that are seeing booming investment and development have also experienced steeper increases.

City Council, which sets the tax rate that impacts how much residents pay in property tax, last week approved hiring a consultant to study whether BCAD is using best practices and if homeowners are getting a fair annual appraisal.

For now, homeowners who take issue with their values can file a notice of protest. In fact, Amezquita encourages it. If you file notice, BCAD will supply you with a packet that includes the evidence it used to set your market value.

"If you have an issue that we are not aware of, or you think we're not aware of, please, by all means, bring pictures, estimates of repairs, anything that will help us help you get to a better value," Amezquita said.

The deadline for most homeowners to file notice is May 15. A notice can be filed online, by mail or in person. BCAD is also offering evening and weekend hearings.

Last year, an estimated 111,000 people filed notice of protest. Amezquita said about 88 percent were handled informally.

For more information about the valuation or appeals process, click here.

Bexar County's total market values are up about 8.5 percent, according to BCAD's preliminary figures. Multifamily values are up 20.1 percent and the commercial market value is up 9.7 percent.

