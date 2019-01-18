Build-A-Bear offers $5.50 bears for National Hug Day this weekend

Need a bear hug? Build-A-Bear is offering a deal on some teddy bears for National Hug Day.

On Sunday and Monday, several varieties of the Lil' Cub furry friends will be available for $5.50 each, which is less than half the usual price of $12.

The deal is only good for two days in stores. There is a separate offer online. Select furry friends will be available at buildabear.com for $10 on Sunday and Monday.

Last summer, a Build-A-Bear "Pay Your Age" deal caused mayhem at malls around the country. The offer was revamped to a "Count Your Candles" promotion during your birthday month, only for customers who are part of the store's Bonus Club.

