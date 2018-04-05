Consumer Reports offers tips to save money on prescriptions

SAN ANTONIO - When Tami Alpert went to buy a pair of EpiPens for her daughter’s allergies, she was stunned by the price – nearly $400.

“I left the pharmacy having not purchased it so that I could talk about it with my husband and figure out what we were going to do,” she said.

Hers is a common predicament. A recent Consumer Reports survey of people who take prescription medications found that high drug costs are forcing some of them to cut back on groceries, delay their retirement or even take a second job. Thirty percent of those surveyed said they just didn’t fill the prescription.

There are some simple ways that may bring down those costs.

First, Consumer Reports suggests you talk to your doctor. In an earlier survey, the organization found that 70 percent of people who asked their doctor if they could cut down on their medications were able to eliminate at least one drug. So ask your doctor whether you still need all the medicine you are taking.

If a drug is necessary, ask your doctor about the cost. Most doctors do not regularly discuss drug costs with their patients.

“Don’t be afraid to take the lead on this. Asking your doctor for cheaper alternatives can save you money. Also, using generics can save you up to 85 percent,” Consumer Reports’ Lisa Gill said.

If you have a chronic condition like diabetes or high blood pressure, you can save money by getting a 90-day prescription from your doctor. Also, always ask your pharmacist about the lowest prices they can offer. That’s what Alpert did and her pharmacist found a way to get the cost down to less than $150.

It can pay to shop around. Prices can vary significantly for the same drug depending on the pharmacy you use. That’s especially true when it comes to generic prescription medications.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2018 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.