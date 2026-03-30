KSAT Medal giveaway with SA Live

KSAT Fiesta Medal Giveaway with the SA Live team - AHIA - April 1st at 9:30 a.m.

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Get ready, San Antonio—KSAT and Affordable Health Insurance Agency (AHIA) are celebrating Fiesta in style with a special KSAT Fiesta Medal giveaway at AHIA on Wednesday, April 1st. We’ll be set up outside at AHIA, at 54614 Southcross, Suite #106, San Antonio, TX 78222, so look for the AHIA storefront and follow the crowd of Fiesta fanatics, cascarones, and medal collectors heading that way!

📍 Location: AHIA

📅 Date: April 1st

⏱️ Line starts: 9:30 a.m.

🎁 Medal giveaway starts: 10:30 a.m.

🎟️ Cost: FREE to the first 200 people in line

Arrive early, grab your place in line, and get ready to shout “¡Viva Fiesta!” as you snag this year’s KSAT medal. Once they’re gone, they’re gone - so dust off your flower crowns, throw on your brightest Fiesta gear, and meet the SA Live team at AHIA for Fiesta vibes and KSAT fun!

You can read the Official Rules & Regulations here.