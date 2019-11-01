Top Local Stories
Woman, 25, charged in connection with fatal crash that shut down Interstate 35
News
How to watch San Antonio's first-ever Day of the Dead River Walk parade
Day of the Dead
KPRC
Deaths of Deer Park mother, 3 children ruled a murder-suicide
News
Live Oak police seeking driver involved in deadly crash on Interstate 35
News
San Antonio cheer team helps hunky hornet propose to coach
News
KPRC
Texas man who murdered wife, stuffed body in fridge sentenced to life in prison
News
KSAT men grow facial hair for good cause in November
News
Serial meat thief who targeted SA supermarkets for years gets months in jail
Defenders
Teenage son takes plea deal in mother's murder
News
Contests
Win four tickets to Wurstfest!
Wurstfest runs Nov. 1-10th
By
Kiersten Ehr
- Digital Content Creator
Posted: 1:45 PM, November 01, 2019
Updated: 2:33 PM, November 01, 2019
Enter to win a family 4-pack to
Wurstfest
in New Braunfels!
News Headlines
Woman, 25, charged in connection with fatal crash that shut down Interstate 35
How to watch San Antonio's first-ever Day of the Dead River Walk parade
Live Oak police seeking driver involved in deadly crash on Interstate 35
KPRC
Man faces fifth DWI charge after major wreck on Texas road
Man ejected, run over multiple times in deadly I-35 crash at Loop 1604
KSAT Community Headlines
KSAT Community hosts phone bank honoring fallen firefighter Greg Garza
KSAT Community spotlight feature: The Got Hope Organization
KSAT Community raises awareness for breast cancer screenings
KSAT Community Head for the Cure 5K 9/28 | KSAT12
Inside Edition
Julie Andrews Reveals 'The Sound of Music' Child Actor Almost…
Nurse Adopts Man With Autism so He Can Get His Heart Transplant
Meghan Markle Says She Doesn't Want to Be Loved, She Wants to Be Heard
Australian Cops Find $210 Million Worth of Meth Hidden in Sriracha Bottles
How to Sleep Well When Daylight Saving Time Ends
Who Was Harriet Tubman? The Woman Who Saw Visions From God and Built the…
Slideshows
8 celebrity costumes that won Halloween 2019
On this day: November 1