This refurbished Apple iPhone 11 is on sale for only $319.99

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

TL;DR: If you’re overdue for a more relevant cell phone, it might be time for an upgrade. Ahead of Apple’s Wanderlust event on 9/12 with the release of the iPhone 15, why not treat yourself to an Apple iPhone 11 A2111 Unlocked Black (Refurbished) at a fraction of the price? This previously owned, but new-to-you iPhone 11 is only $319.99!

It’s no secret that over time an outdated cell starts to lose its functionality. This refurbished and unlocked Apple iPhone 11 runs on iOS 13 and has all of the hottest features. The iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip offering an exceptional user experience.

View your content on the 6.1″ Retina display, and enjoy playing games, streaming movies, FaceTiming, and more! The dual camera captures stunning 4K photos and videos that will leave you with the highest picture quality of memories. You’ll especially love the night mode feature on the camera for snapping those beautiful evening landscapes.

This Apple iPhone 11 refurb will give you up to 17 hours of long-lasting battery on a single charge. Stay connected anywhere you go with WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 technology. Travel the world without missing a beat!

Rated 4.3 out of 5 stars, one verified reviewer said,” This was a great buy! Great condition, fully functional, great battery health! I’m very satisfied and I would definitely buy it again! My little sister will love it.”

This product is listed with a Grade “A” rating and arrives in a near-mint condition. It may have very minimal to zero amounts of scuffing on the case. Backed by a 90-day warranty, it is fully functional and has been professionally refurbished, inspected, and cleaned to very good condition.

Don’t miss this opportunity to jump on an eco-friendly and affordable way to get a new-to-you unlocked iPhone. Get the 2019 Apple iPhone 11 A2111 Unlocked Black (Refurbished) for only $319.99 (reg. $599), or 46% off.

Prices subject to change.