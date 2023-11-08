Use this $268.97 tool to quickly measure almost any surface

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

TL;DR: Measure a room efficiently with this digital device that can quickly create a 2D floor plan, measure the distance from an object, and more. Get the MEAZOR for $268.97 until November 9th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Whether you’re decorating for the holidays or just trying to find out whether some new furniture is going to fit, it’s helpful to have a quick way of taking a room’s measurements. You could shuffle around with a tape measure, or you could get the job done quickly with the MEAZOR.

This six-in-one digital measurement tool is precise and super quick, and you can get one on sale for just $268.97. The MEAZOR could even make a practical and fun gift for the DIYer in your life this holiday season!

Measure a room with this laser tool

MEAZOR is an Indiegogo-funded tool that gives you six measurement functions in one pocket-sized device. You can use the MEAZOR to create 2D floor plan scans in seconds with the point-and-shoot measurements, or use the roller to take another measurement.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/njRby7-KRIw

One of the benefits of a laser measurement tool is the range. The MEAZOR can almost instantly measure any surface up to 80 feet away, and it has a battery that may last up to 30 days on a single charge.

All measurements appear on the small touchscreen that is made from durable tempered glass. Though MEAZOR may look high-tech, it’s still a durable tool you could store in your toolbox. Pair the MEAZOR with its corresponding app and save your measurements as you take them. You can also use this digital measuring device as a scale, curve scanner, protractor, and level. A mini tripod is also included.

Save on a digital measurement tool

Don’t waste time on your or a loved one’s next DIY project.

Get the MEAZOR 3D Laser Measurer on sale for just $268.97 until November 9th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.