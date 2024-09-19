Pay once, use forever—Microsoft Office 2021 is just $34.97

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

The monthly fees we all dole out have sort of gotten out of hand. The multiple streaming services alone are enough to warrant a meltdown. If you’re tired of keeping track of endless monthly subscriptions, here’s your chance to say goodbye to recurring fees.

A lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows is only $34.97 (reg. $219), and Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for Mac is just $69.97 (reg. $219). That’s right—pay once, and the version of your choice is yours for life.

Whether you need to create professional documents with Word, manage data with Excel, deliver powerful presentations with PowerPoint, or stay on top of your emails with Outlook, these essential productivity tools are yours to use forever, without the hassle of yet another subscription to manage.

Both versions give you full access to some of the most essential productivity tools out there. Use Word to create professional documents, reports, and more. Are you a data cruncher? Excel allows you to analyze and manage data with powerful spreadsheets. Craft stunning presentations for work, school, or personal use. And Outlook is there so you can efficiently manage your emails, calendars, and contacts.

Both versions also include Teams and OneNote. However, the Windows version also comes with Publisher and access, while the Mac version does not.

To use these licenses, you’ll need to update your operating system. Windows users will need Windows 10 or 11, while Mac users will need to update to Version 12 Monterey or newer.

Don’t miss the chance to own this beloved software at a reduced price.

Pick from the following lifetime licenses and save your sanity with no additional fees to worry about:

StackSocial prices subject to change.