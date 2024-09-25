TikTok absolutely loves how this Kodak scanner digitizes film and slides

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

While it’s easy to digitize your point-and-shoot film at the local camera store, you (and your family!) still probably have a treasure trove of film slides and negatives with years, if not decades, of hidden, happy gems.

Not many of us have a trusty projector tucked away in the basement so we can take a walk down memory lane, which is where the Kodak Slide N Scan comes in! This TikTok-approved scanner can bring memories back to life by digitizing your slides and film in moments, and it’s now on sale for $171.99 (reg. $224) with code KODAK.

Digitize your film and slides at home

So, why exactly has TikTok raved about the Slide N Scan? For one, it’s so simple to use that even your technologically challenged dad or grandma can digitize their childhood or vacation photos once you get them started. Just have your stack of slides or film and SD card at the ready.

The Kodak Slide N Scan works with color and black and white negatives and 50mm slides with adapters for 135, 110, and 126 sizes. Just like the name implies, you only have to slide your image into the appropriate adapter and then into the gadget.

Then, you’ll see your baby snapshots, family gatherings, or vacation photos on the 5-inch LCD screen. You could even hook the scanner up to your TV or computer monitor with an HDMI cord to put on a slideshow for your friends and family!

If you notice your film and slides could use some TLC before they’re fully digitized, use the integrated controls to enhance image quality up to 22MP, adjust colors, and rotate the photo. Once you’re happy with the image, just tap a button to save it to an SD card (not included).

One verified buyer, Tama K., shares their experience: “[It] works wonderfully. My husband is scanning slides from the 70s, and they are coming out great.” Now, it’s your turn to relive your precious memories.

Digitize family memories with the Kodak Slide N Scanner, now available for $171.99 (reg. $224) when you enter code KODAK at checkout. This offer ends September 29 at 11:59 PM Pacific!

StackSocial prices subject to change.